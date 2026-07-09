A graphic advertises a "Ride, Play, Win! Poker Run" for Faith Foundations Academy, featuring a knight's helmet and shield in the foreground and a convoy of vehicles on a road in the background.
Faith Foundations Academy

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Faith Foundations Academy

About this event

Faith Foundations Academy Poker Run

1882 IN-258

Seymour, IN 47274, USA

Poker Run Entry ( 1 Poker Hand Per Vehicle)
$25

One registration per vehicle. Includes entry into the Faith Foundations Academy Poker Run for one vehicle (Jeep, truck, motorcycle, UTV, or other street-legal vehicle). Registration is $25 per vehicle. Passengers are welcome. Additional raffle tickets, and donations will be available at the event.Proceeds directly support Faith Foundations Academy and its students.

One registration per vehicle. Includes entry into the Faith Foundations Academy Poker Run for one vehicle (Jeep, truck, motorcycle, UTV, or other street-legal vehicle). Registration is $25 per vehicle. Passengers are welcome. Additional raffle tickets, and donations will be available at the event.Proceeds directly support Faith Foundations Academy and its students.

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