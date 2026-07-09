One registration per vehicle. Includes entry into the Faith Foundations Academy Poker Run for one vehicle (Jeep, truck, motorcycle, UTV, or other street-legal vehicle). Registration is $25 per vehicle. Passengers are welcome. Additional raffle tickets, and donations will be available at the event.Proceeds directly support Faith Foundations Academy and its students.

One registration per vehicle. Includes entry into the Faith Foundations Academy Poker Run for one vehicle (Jeep, truck, motorcycle, UTV, or other street-legal vehicle). Registration is $25 per vehicle. Passengers are welcome. Additional raffle tickets, and donations will be available at the event.Proceeds directly support Faith Foundations Academy and its students.