Faith Lutheran Church

Hosted by

Faith Lutheran Church

About this event

Faith Lutheran Fun Fair 2026

3033 Wilder Rd

Bay City, MI 48706, USA

PRE SALE: 1st to 8th Grade Wristband
$20

Unlimited games wristband, includes a meal of choice.

PRE SALE: Kindergarten and Younger Wristband
$15

Unlimited games wristband, includes a meal of choice.

Meal Ticket
$5

Meals come with each wristband purchased. If you are interested in ordering additional meals (parents/adults), please select the quantity you would like to pre-order. We cannot guarantee we will have extra meals at the event.

NIGHT OF: Kindergarten and Younger Wristband
$20

Unlimited games wristband, includes a meal of choice.

NIGHT OF: 1st to 8th Grade Wristband
$25

Unlimited games wristband, includes a meal of choice.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!