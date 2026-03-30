Faith Lutheran Fun Fair 2026

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About this event
Unlimited games wristband, includes a meal of choice.
Unlimited games wristband, includes a meal of choice.
Meals come with each wristband purchased. If you are interested in ordering additional meals (parents/adults), please select the quantity you would like to pre-order. We cannot guarantee we will have extra meals at the event.
Unlimited games wristband, includes a meal of choice.
Unlimited games wristband, includes a meal of choice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!