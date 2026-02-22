Annual Christian Women's Retreat

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Annual Christian Women's Retreat

About this event

Faith Over Fear-Phase 2: Investing in Our Youth (5K Virtual Walk/Run)

Step of Faith
$25

Name listed on supporter roll and Digital Impact Card

Walk by Faith (Most Popular)
$50

Faith Over Fear T-shirt, virtual 5k registration and name listed on supporter roll

Walk with Purpose
$75

Faith Over Fear T-shirt, virtual 5k registration name listed on supporter roll and ACWR water bottle

Faith Champion (Top Impact Level)
$150

Sponsor one youth 5K registration or retreat registration; youth sponsor recognition and 47th ACWR Retreat ad

Legacy Builder (Top Impact Level)
$300

Sponsor two youth retreat registrations and Legacy Builder Recognition

Faith Over Fear Sustainer (Top Impact Level)
$25

Provide monthly year around youth support and recognized as Faith over Fear Sustainer.

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