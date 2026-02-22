Faith Over Fear-Phase 2: Investing in Our Youth (5K Virtual Walk/Run)

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About this event
Name listed on supporter roll and Digital Impact Card
Faith Over Fear T-shirt, virtual 5k registration and name listed on supporter roll
Faith Over Fear T-shirt, virtual 5k registration name listed on supporter roll and ACWR water bottle
Sponsor one youth 5K registration or retreat registration; youth sponsor recognition and 47th ACWR Retreat ad
Sponsor two youth retreat registrations and Legacy Builder Recognition
Provide monthly year around youth support and recognized as Faith over Fear Sustainer.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/96b1150d-f8d9-4731-82a9-8b5a185fde85
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!