Faith View School Raffle 2025

Can-Am XT 1000cc Side by Side
$100
All proceeds to send the kids to school for the 2025-2026 term.
Kid size 4-wheeler
$20
All proceeds to the Petersheim family to help with expenses as their son Reuben, one of our students, is battling leukemia.

