The Servants Project Inc.

Hosted by

The Servants Project Inc.

About this event

Faith Walk Vendors Only

14750 S Ravinia Ave

Orland Park, IL 60462, USA

Banking - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Candles - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Crafts - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Food & Beverage - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Jewelry - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Literature - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Makeup - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Resource Services - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Skincare -Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

T-Shirts - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Tumblers - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Misc. Trinkets - Vendor
$50

We will provide a 6-foot table and one chair for your display of goods or services—creating space for networking, sales, and meaningful opportunities.

Add a donation for The Servants Project Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!