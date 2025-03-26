Hosted by

Empire State Convention Of Young People In Alcoholics Anonymous Inc

About this event

Faith Without Camping is Dead

205 Summit Lake Rd a

Windsor, NY 13865, USA

CHILD 13 AND UNDER
Free

Even though there is no cost for children we would still like to have a good idea of how many children will be there so we can be sure to have enough supplies!

Pre-registration- camp out
$60

1 pre-registration for a weekend of food, fun, fellowship

Camp out SCHOLARSHIP
$60

Help make it possible for someone to go that cannot afford it!

DAY PASS
$25

ENJOY ALL THE AMENITIES, JUST FOR THE DAY!

DAY PASS SCHOLARSHIP
$25

HELP SOMEONE COME UP FOR THE DAY THAT MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO AFFORD IT.

Add a donation for Empire State Convention Of Young People In Alcoholics Anonymous Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!