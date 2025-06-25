Interfaith Food, Home of FaithLands

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Interfaith Food, Home of FaithLands

About this event

FaithLands National Conference 2025

1890 Randolph Ave

St Paul, MN 55105, USA

Full Conference 3 Day (Double Occupancy Lodging)
$340

Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. ***Includes lodging for a double occupancy room at Carondelet, meals, and tour transportation.**** Valid for September 17, 18, & 19, 2025.

Full Conference 3 Day (Single Occupancy Lodging)
$455

Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. ***Includes lodging for a single occupancy room at Carondelet, meals, and tour transportation.**** Valid for September 17, 18, & 19, 2025.

Full Conference 3 Day (No Lodging)
$245

Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes meals and attendance to conference and tours. Valid for September 17, 18, & 19, 2025. **DOES NOT INCLUDE LODGING**

*Scholarship Applicant* Full Conference 3 Day
Free

Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. Only select if you are a scholarship applicant. Valid for September 17, 18 & 19, 2025. Includes meals and tour transportation. After submitting registration, use the link in the event details to apply for scholarship.

September 18, Single Day
$140

Registration for Day 2 of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes lunch, dinner, and attendance to conference and tours. Only valid for September 18, 2025. **DOES NOT INCLUDE LODGING**

September 19, Single Day
$115

Registration for Day 3 of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes lunch and attendance to conference and tours. Only valid for September 19, 2025. **DOES NOT INCLUDE LODGING**

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