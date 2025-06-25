FaithLands National Conference 2025

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Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. ***Includes lodging for a double occupancy room at Carondelet, meals, and tour transportation.**** Valid for September 17, 18, & 19, 2025.
Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. ***Includes lodging for a single occupancy room at Carondelet, meals, and tour transportation.**** Valid for September 17, 18, & 19, 2025.
Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes meals and attendance to conference and tours. Valid for September 17, 18, & 19, 2025. **DOES NOT INCLUDE LODGING**
Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. Only select if you are a scholarship applicant. Valid for September 17, 18 & 19, 2025. Includes meals and tour transportation. After submitting registration, use the link in the event details to apply for scholarship.
Registration for Day 2 of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes lunch, dinner, and attendance to conference and tours. Only valid for September 18, 2025. **DOES NOT INCLUDE LODGING**
Registration for Day 3 of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes lunch and attendance to conference and tours. Only valid for September 19, 2025. **DOES NOT INCLUDE LODGING**
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