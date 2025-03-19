Mile High Blues 2025 - A La Carte Tickets

Friday Evening Live Music by:
Maynard Mills Blues with John Long
Doors at 6:30p
Beginner Blues Dance Lesson 7p
Dancing 8p - 2a
Live Music 9p - 12:30a
Visit https://www.milehighblues.com/live-music-and-dances.html for the most up to date schedule.
Saturday Evening: Live Music & Dancing
$55
Saturday Evening Live Music by:
Lionel Young Band
Doors at 7:30p
Dancing 8p - 3a
Live Music 9p - 1:45a
Visit https://www.milehighblues.com/live-music-and-dances.html for the most up to date schedule.
Sunday Evening: Live Music & Dancing
$40
Sunday Evening Live Music by:
Delta Sonics
Doors at 7:30p
Dancing 8p - 12a
Live Music 8p - 11:30p
Visit https://www.milehighblues.com/live-music-and-dances.html for the most up to date schedule.
Shared Caretaker All Access Pass
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This is an All Access Pass shared between two adults who share childcare duties for up to 4 children at the event.
This pass covers both people; please do not each purchase a pass.
Saturday Workshop: Let's Get Funky (Butt) and more!
$100
Saturday Day Workshops
Focused on "Funky Butt" Blues Dance Idiom and more!
Doors at 9:30a
Workshops 10a - 6p
Visit https://www.milehighblues.com/event-schedule.html for the most up to date schedule.
Sunday Workshop: Texas Shuffle and more!
$80
Sunday Day Workshops
Focused on "Texas Shuffle" Blues Dance Idiom and more!
Doors at 10:30a
Workshops 10:45a - 5:30p
Visit https://www.milehighblues.com/event-schedule.html for the most up to date schedule.
Add a donation for Mile High Blues Organization
$
