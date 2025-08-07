Falcon Academy PTO "Level UP" Membership Drive

Offered by
Valid for one year
“You’re in the game!”
Just like grabbing your first Super Mushroom, this level means you’ve powered up and officially joined the adventure!
Your membership gives you a voice—cast your vote on PTO and school decisions as you help our community grow, one mushroom at a time!
*Individual Membership
Valid for one year
“Fueling the mission!”
Members at this level bring extra firepower, helping us blaze through basic goals with energy and enthusiasm. As a thank-you, you’ll receive an exclusive “Proud PTO Supporter” sticker—perfect for water bottles, laptops, or showing off your Falcon spirit!
*Household Membership
**Note: Each higher level includes all rewards from the previous levels.
Valid for one year
“Hero Mode Activated!”
You’ve powered up your support and are helping lead the way!
As a thank you, we’ll celebrate your student with a Power-Up Birthday Shoutout—their name in lights on our school marquee, just like Mario after grabbing a power-up and leveling up!
*Household Membership
**Note: Each higher level includes all rewards from the previous levels.
Valid for one year
“Building Something Big!”
You’re helping us tackle the big goals—brick by brick. As a token of our appreciation, you’ll receive a Falcon Academy PTO tote bag—perfect for carrying books, lunches, or all the awesome things you’re helping make possible!
*Household Membership
**Note: Each higher level includes all rewards from the previous levels.
Valid for one year
“Invincible Impact!”
The ultimate power-up! You’re helping us hit every goal with unstoppable momentum. Total MVP status! Leave a legacy on the Falcon Trail with a special Family Shoutout on our Yearbook Family Hall of Fame page—because every great adventure deserves to be remembered!
*Household Membership
**Note: Each higher level includes all rewards from the previous levels.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!