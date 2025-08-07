Falcon Academy PTO

Falcon Academy PTO

Falcon Academy PTO "Level UP" Membership Drive

Level 1: Mushroom Starter
$10

Valid for one year

“You’re in the game!”

Just like grabbing your first Super Mushroom, this level means you’ve powered up and officially joined the adventure!

Your membership gives you a voice—cast your vote on PTO and school decisions as you help our community grow, one mushroom at a time!

*Individual Membership

Level 2: Fire Flower Friend
$50

Valid for one year

“Fueling the mission!”


Members at this level bring extra firepower, helping us blaze through basic goals with energy and enthusiasm. As a thank-you, you’ll receive an exclusive “Proud PTO Supporter” sticker—perfect for water bottles, laptops, or showing off your Falcon spirit!


*Household Membership


**Note: Each higher level includes all rewards from the previous levels.

Level 3: Super Mario
$100

Valid for one year

“Hero Mode Activated!”


You’ve powered up your support and are helping lead the way!

As a thank you, we’ll celebrate your student with a Power-Up Birthday Shoutout—their name in lights on our school marquee, just like Mario after grabbing a power-up and leveling up!

*Household Membership


**Note: Each higher level includes all rewards from the previous levels.

Level 4: Castle Level
$175

Valid for one year

“Building Something Big!”


You’re helping us tackle the big goals—brick by brick. As a token of our appreciation, you’ll receive a Falcon Academy PTO tote bag—perfect for carrying books, lunches, or all the awesome things you’re helping make possible!

*Household Membership


**Note: Each higher level includes all rewards from the previous levels.

Level 5: Star Power Champion
$225

Valid for one year

“Invincible Impact!”


The ultimate power-up! You’re helping us hit every goal with unstoppable momentum. Total MVP status! Leave a legacy on the Falcon Trail with a special Family Shoutout on our Yearbook Family Hall of Fame page—because every great adventure deserves to be remembered!

*Household Membership


**Note: Each higher level includes all rewards from the previous levels.

