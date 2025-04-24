Falcon Fest 2025 Day Of

This registration is for a single golfer. You will be paired with others and we will try our best to place golfers together with simliar handicaps.
Your registration includes:
(1) golfer to play on Crossvines' beautiful 18 hole golf course
Unlimited Beverages during golf.
Boxed lunch prior to the shotgun start
(1) ticket to the dinner and program event following golf - includes (2) drink tickets per person to use at the dinner
Golfer Registration - Twosome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Don't have a foursome? Register for 2 golfers here. You will be paired with 2 other golfers of simliar handicaps.
Your registration includes:
(2) golfers to play on Crossvines' beautiful 18 hole golf course
Unlimited Beverages during golf.
Boxed lunch prior to the shotgun start
(2) tickets to the dinner and program event following golf - includes (2) drink tickets per person to use at the dinner
Golfer Registration - Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Register here for a complete foursome. Your registration includes:
4 golfers to play on Crossvines' beautiful 18 hole golf course
Unlimited Beverages during golf.
Boxed lunch prior to the shotgun start
4 tickets to the dinner and program event following golf - includes (2) drink tickets per person to use at the dinner
Dinner-Only Ticket Registration
$100
A dinner-only ticket will begin at 5pm with Happy Hour (HH). Watch as the golfers finish their round! This is a great option for those that want to be a part of the event but are not golfing.
Your dinner-only ticket comes with:
(2) drink tickets
Hors d'oeuvres at happy hour
Dinner and program
Opportunity to bid on exciting items at the silent auction
DONATION to SSAA
$50
We're sorry you can't attend but appreciate your kindness.
Bronze
$5
2 raffle tickets and 1 Mulligan
Silver
$10
5 raffle tickets and 2 Mulligans
Gold
$25
20 raffle tickets, 3 mulligans, 1 entry to putting contest
Putting Contest Entry
$10
1 Entry into the Putting Contest.
Add a donation for Sandy Spring Athletic Association Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!