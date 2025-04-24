Falcon Fest 2025 Day Of

This registration is for a single golfer. You will be paired with others and we will try our best to place golfers together with simliar handicaps. Your registration includes: (1) golfer to play on Crossvines' beautiful 18 hole golf course Unlimited Beverages during golf. Boxed lunch prior to the shotgun start (1) ticket to the dinner and program event following golf - includes (2) drink tickets per person to use at the dinner

