Falcon Sand Slam Volleyball Tournament

🏐 Tournament Details

6 vs. 6 B-Level Beach Volleyball Tournament

Minimum of 2 female players per team

$180 per team ($30 per player)

Tournament is limited to 18 teams , so register early to reserve your spot!

Check-in: 8:30 AM

First serve: 9:00 AM sharp

Competition will feature both upper and lower bracket champions, with prizes awarded to the winners.





💳 Registration

Your team registration is not complete until payment has been received. Team spots will be secured on a first-paid, first-served basis through this Zeffy registration and payment page.





Kent Lanes BAR and KITCHEN will be open all day! Please do not order any outside food and bring it to Kent Lanes.