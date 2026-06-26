A young girl in a red shirt with a falcon logo jumps to hit a volleyball during the 1st Annual Falcon Sand Slam Volleyball Tournament, set against a backdrop of a sandy beach and palm trees under a bright blue sky.
The Big Red Community Foundation

Hosted by

The Big Red Community Foundation

About this event

Falcon Sand Slam Volleyball Tournament

1524 S Water St

Kent, OH 44240, USA

General Admission
$180

🏐 Tournament Details

  • 6 vs. 6 B-Level Beach Volleyball Tournament
  • Minimum of 2 female players per team
  • $180 per team ($30 per player)
  • Tournament is limited to 18 teams, so register early to reserve your spot!
  • Check-in: 8:30 AM
  • First serve: 9:00 AM sharp

Competition will feature both upper and lower bracket champions, with prizes awarded to the winners.


💳 Registration
Your team registration is not complete until payment has been received. Team spots will be secured on a first-paid, first-served basis through this Zeffy registration and payment page.


Kent Lanes BAR and KITCHEN will be open all day! Please do not order any outside food and bring it to Kent Lanes.

50/50 tickets
$20

25 tickets for $20.00


Tickets will be for sale all day and a winner will be drawn before the final game.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!