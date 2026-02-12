Forbush Chorus Boosters Inc

Forbush Chorus Boosters Inc

Falconfest 2026 Vendors

Vendor Payment
$40

No expiration

This is for vendors who will be setting up in the main courtyard.

Snack/Smaller Food Vendor
$50

No expiration

This is for smaller snack vendors such as ice cream, lemonades, and smaller snacks. You will have a designated area outside of the main courtyard, but people will be well aware of where you are set up.

Food Trucks/Large Food Vendors
$150

No expiration

This is for larger food trucks and main course food vendors. You will have your own designated area.

