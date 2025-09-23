Falconfest Market- Vendor Registration

If you are new to working with the Forbush Chorus Program, you may be happy to know that we do a second event in the spring called Falconfest which involves an outdoor community carnival with games, crafts, and live music! Falconfest 2026 will take place on Saturday, March 28th with vendor set up starting at 10 am and the event opening at 12 noon. So paying here locks you in for a spot at both the Falconfest Market (our pre-Christmas event) and Falconfest (our spring chorus carnival).