Falcons Sock Store

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Made from premium combed/compacted cotton, this solid black fully knitted sock features “Falcons” along the spine and comes in 8 sizes.
Made from premium combed/compacted cotton for comfort and durability, this solid green fully knitted sock (never printed or dyed) features “Falcons” on the side and comes in 8 sizes.
Made from premium combed/compacted cotton, this fully knitted sock features a solid black base with green and black stripes, “Falcons” along the spine, and comes in 8 sizes.
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