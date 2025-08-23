Falcons to Florida Silent Auction: Need NOT Be Present to Win!

Hosted by
Starting bid
Quarter Share PURE WAGYU BEEF
$1400 Value
Willows Farm is a 100% grass finished beef farm in Union Bridge, MD. Raising the happiest, healthiest beef on grass and hay grown on our farm is the forefront of the WF operation. We use rotational grazing to ensure top notch grass management which allows us to finish animals without supplementing corn or high sugar grains. This produces better tasting beef while improving the soil and returning carbon to the ground. Our cattle never receive growth hormones or additional antibiotics.
In a quarter beef share, you can expect about 100lbs of fresh beef. The share breaks down into about 50% ground beef, 30% savory cuts & roasts, and 20% steaks. Our custom butcher option allows you to choose exactly how you'd like your share cut, choose your steak thickness, and add on extras like steakums, snack sticks, and more! Our shares are dry aged for 14 days to develop complex flavor and buttery tenderness.
Starting bid
Pitching Lessons with Former MLB Pitcher Mike O’Connor
Enjoy a unique opportunity to train with former Major League Baseball pitcher Mike O’Connor, who played for the Washington Nationals (2006–2008) and the New York Mets (2011). Mike was selected in the 7th round of the 2002 MLB Draft after graduating from George Washington University, and brings years of professional experience and insight to aspiring pitchers.
This package includes 2 hours of pitching instruction scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date. Mike will tailor the session to meet the needs of the individual player focusing on mechanics, strategy, and development.
Please Note: Location will be discussed with the winner.
Starting bid
This beautiful beach home in North Bethany Sleeps 22 people! Gather your friends for a 4 day 3 night luxury stay in North Bethany between September 12,2026 through October 9,2026,check in and check out times to be confirmed with owner. Some limitations may apply. Actual dates to be confirmed with the owners. Here's your chance for a wonderful getaway!
Starting bid
O.M.G this extremely rare bottle of Whistle Pig may be the Grandaddy of them all. Retails for over $3600, if you can find it. Finished in Japanese Umeshu barrels, this elixir comes in around 120 proof. Must be 21 to bid, win, or accept this bottle. You can see more about this impossible bottle here. https://liquorstars.com/products/whistlepig-the-boss-hog-edition-六-the-samurai-scientist-katakana-edition?variant=45173614706941&country=US¤cy=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&tw_source=google&tw_adid=&tw_campaign=21307096740&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21317528764&gbraid=0AAAAABiiIQ7J1KfQ36-PIL_p5jBcIDDKk
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4 day 3 night vacation in a 5 bedroom 3 bath beachfront home in Sandbridge, VA. Just a few miles from North Carolina, this beach is as pristine as it is quiet. (Offseason dates, check in and check out times to be confirmed with owner. Some limitations may apply.) Image from the deck of the home. Second image is not the actual home.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4 day 3 night vacation in a beachfront condo overlooking the ocean. Atlantis 1606 is a beautiful northeast corner unit situated in North Ocean City, MD at 103rd street with a complete panoramic oceanfront view! Recently renovated with all new furnishings, this two bedroom, two bath property is decorated in vibrant colors of the seashore with beachy blues, whites, and sandy beige. Video-gaming for children is also available, in addition to ample space to enjoy quiet moments. New granite countertops have been installed in the fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. Enjoy the wraparound granite balcony bar with high-back seating to delight in the beauty of the sun rising over the ocean. Beach chairs, toys, umbrella and cooler are provided as an added convenience for your days on the sand. You'll have no-hassle access to the beach, just a quick elevator ride and a couple of steps to the dune crossing. Offseason dates from October 16- April 30. Check in and check out times to be confirmed with owner’s management company. See attached photos.
Starting bid
Bid to win 4 tickets to a UMD Terrapin Hoops game Section 126 Row 14, Seats 13-16 and a parking pass for one car. Amazing opportunity! Date and game to be coordinated with donor.
Starting bid
Round of golf for two as guests of the member. Includes carts. Day and date to be confirmed with donor. Expires July 1, 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 days and 3 nights in beautiful Bayside Resort Delaware between October 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026. Check in and check out times to be confirmed with owner. Some limitations may apply. Rental included towels and bed linens. Pictures of this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath property can be seen at https://www.vacasa.com/unit/81115
Starting bid
Beautiful Brand new Jordan Retro golf spikes for the sneaker pimps. These size 10 shoes come in the original box and paper.
Starting bid
Authenticated and Framed Jersey of Hall of Fame Baseball player Dave Winfield who was drafted out of college by 3 professional sports teams.
Starting bid
Joe Pepitone was a 3X All-Star and 3x Gold Glove Winning First Baseman over a 12 year career from 1962-1973 played mostly for the Yankees.
Starting bid
Coming off a World Series Runner-up year in 2009, the Phillies began to rebuild in 2010. This set includes Stephen Strasburg's Topps rookie card, is over 15 years old and factory sealed for preservation.
Starting bid
Unbelievable trio of impossible to find Bourbons. Retail alone is valued over $300... if you can find them. Must be 21 to bid, win or take possession of this item. Keep for posterity or sip because you can.
Starting bid
3 hours of design consultation from Friedman Interior Designs, LLC. Evaluate your living space with Samantha. Furniture, space and color strategies. Great for that new house project! Valued at $900
Starting bid
A beautiful framed black and white photo of JFK and Jackie happily sailing in Cape Cod. A must for any US History buff.
Starting bid
Brand New Jordan Golf Shoes. This rare retro high top shoe comes new in box with original tags and an extra pair of green laces. Size 10 will fit 9-10 mens.
Starting bid
The Hit King has sadly passed before he could be reinstated and inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. This 46 year old baseball card is graded Near Mint and sealed for excellent preservation.
Starting bid
36 Original Wax Packs of 1988 Topps Baseball Cards. So authentic, the packs still have gum. Find Hall of Fame players like George Brett, Pete Rose, Mike Schmidt, Cal Ripken, Eddie Murray and more. But don't chew the gum.
Starting bid
36 Original Wax Packs of 1987 Topps Baseball Cards. So authentic, the packs still have gum. Find first year cards of Mark McGwire, Jose Canseco, Bo Jackson and Barry Bonds. Please don't chew the gum.
Starting bid
A very hard to find bottle of the finest Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey. Must be 21 to bid, win or take possession of this item.
Starting bid
A beautiful bat from the Cooperstown Bat Company personally autographed by Johnny Damon. Featuring some of Johnny's most important statistics laser engraved into the bat, this is a feature addition to any great collection.
Starting bid
He owns the career goal scoring record, a Stanley cup, and 3 MVP awards. Next stop for Alex Ovechkin- the Hockey Hall of Fame and immortality. Be the one to own this jersey before it becomes too expensive to consider.
Starting bid
Size 10.5 new and never out of the box softball spikes in white and gold. Ready for play on the field. Under Armour. Protect this House.
Starting bid
Shear Therapy is a locally owned salon in Olney that has been built from the ground up. This female-owned salon will take great care of you or your loved one.
Starting bid
Grab a friend for a round of 18 at Lakewood Country Club. Good until July 1, 2026. Date and time to be coordinated with donor.
Starting bid
Grab 2 of your closest friends for round of golf at Manor Country Club. Good until July 1, 2026. Date and time to be coordinated with donor.
Starting bid
This Washington Capitals Lars Eller Puck comes with a certificate of authenticity and is encased for a perfect fit in the ManCave.
Starting bid
Show your school spirit with this one-of-a-kind baseball signed by the entire Old Vic Baseball Team! Each signature represents the heart, hustle, and teamwork that make this group so special. Perfect for fans, families, and anyone who loves supporting our student athletes. Display it proudly and remember this season’s big plays and great memories!
Go Old Vic!
Starting bid
