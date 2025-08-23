Falcons to Florida Silent Auction: Need NOT Be Present to Win!

Quarter Share PURE WAGYU BEEF

$1400 Value





Willows Farm is a 100% grass finished beef farm in Union Bridge, MD. Raising the happiest, healthiest beef on grass and hay grown on our farm is the forefront of the WF operation. We use rotational grazing to ensure top notch grass management which allows us to finish animals without supplementing corn or high sugar grains. This produces better tasting beef while improving the soil and returning carbon to the ground. Our cattle never receive growth hormones or additional antibiotics.

In a quarter beef share, you can expect about 100lbs of fresh beef. The share breaks down into about 50% ground beef, 30% savory cuts & roasts, and 20% steaks. Our custom butcher option allows you to choose exactly how you'd like your share cut, choose your steak thickness, and add on extras like steakums, snack sticks, and more! Our shares are dry aged for 14 days to develop complex flavor and buttery tenderness.