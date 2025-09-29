A private shopping event (group of 10-30 people) 2 hours of private shopping event after hours, styling with our team, and 20% off your entire purchase for your group at Vestique Fort Mill!!
$430 Value
Choose your own Private Tour
Enthusiast Membership
Fort Mill Mug
Fort Mill Tea Towel
Main Street Ornament
Veteran's Park Replica
Images of America: Fort Mill book
7 Exclusive Fort Mill Postcards
$200 value
This dinner will include a total of 6 courses by downtown BEST chefs, Micheal and Robyn Bader from the Pear and Chef Jon and Amy Fortes from FM Eatery.
You'll be treated to 3 courses at each establishment with an intermission stroll between the 2 restaurants. Each chef and team will create a wonderful menu specifically for you and 9 guests including a beverage paired with each dish.
6 Course Chef's Tasting Dinner paired with a delicious beverage featuring The Speckled Pear and FM Eatery.
Taittinger Champagne
Orin Swift Papillon
Heaven Hills BIB
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing