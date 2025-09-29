Fall 2025 Auction • An Evening at Our Community Table

Vestique Private Shopping Event
$100

A private shopping event (group of 10-30 people) 2 hours of private shopping event after hours, styling with our team, and 20% off your entire purchase for your group at Vestique Fort Mill!!

Fort Mill History Museum Basket item
$140

$430 Value


Choose your own Private Tour

Enthusiast Membership

Fort Mill Mug

Fort Mill Tea Towel

Main Street Ornament

Veteran's Park Replica

Images of America: Fort Mill book

7 Exclusive Fort Mill Postcards

(2) Town of Fort Mill Chairs + Sweet Treats
$140
Sweet Treats & Illumination Wines Chocolate & Wine Pairing
$100
Bricks & Minifigs • Birthday Party
$100
FM Eatery & The Speckled Pear • Private Progressive Dinner
$500
FM Eatery • Orsini Wines
$50

$200 value

Johnnie O Jacket
$200
10-Person Progressive Dinner with FME & TSP
$2,000

This dinner will include a total of 6 courses by downtown BEST chefs, Micheal and Robyn Bader from the Pear and Chef Jon and Amy Fortes from FM Eatery. 


You'll be treated to 3 courses at each establishment with an intermission stroll between the 2 restaurants. Each chef and team will create a wonderful menu specifically for you and 9 guests including a beverage paired with each dish.


6 Course Chef's Tasting Dinner paired with a delicious beverage featuring The Speckled Pear and FM Eatery.

Whiskey + Wine Package
$190

Taittinger Champagne
Orin Swift Papillon
Heaven Hills BIB 

