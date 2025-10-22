Fall 2025 Campout

Camping Friday and Saturday night, includes meals provided by the Pack for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday. DOES NOT INCLUDE DINNER ON FRIDAY.
Camping Saturday night only, includes meals provided by the Pack for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.
Camping Friday night only, includes meals provided by the Pack for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner on Saturday.
Do not plan on camping but will be there Saturday. Pack will provide meals for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner.
Do not plan on camping but will be there Saturday. Families will bring their own food and snacks.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing