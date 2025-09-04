Fall 2025 Class Selection

Block: One

Ages: 3-7

Instructors: Sam Gilbert and Sarah





*Students must bring a backpack each day with basic school supplies, snacks, etc. Complete list will be available at orientation.





Get ready to make a splash this fall! In Little

STEAM: Ocean Explorers, young scientists will journey beneath the waves to discover the wonders of the deep blue sea. Each week, we’ll

dive deeper through the layers of the ocean, from the sunlit surface to the mysterious midnight zone

and beyond.





Through playful experiments, creative lessons, and sensory-rich activities, children will explore ocean

habitats, meet fascinating sea creatures, and uncover the secrets of underwater science. Whether we're making coral reef models, testing

ocean pollution methods, or crafting their own shell ornaments, this session will be packed with discovery, curiosity, and fun.





By the end of the season, our brave explorers will have traveled all the way to the ocean trenches, where the deepest mysteries await!