Fall 2025 Class Selection

Block: One
Ages: 3-7
Instructors: Sam Gilbert and Sarah
*Students must bring a backpack each day with basic school supplies, snacks, etc. Complete list will be available at orientation.
Get ready to make a splash this fall! In Little
STEAM: Ocean Explorers, young scientists will journey beneath the waves to discover the wonders of the deep blue sea. Each week, we’ll
dive deeper through the layers of the ocean, from the sunlit surface to the mysterious midnight zone
and beyond.
Through playful experiments, creative lessons, and sensory-rich activities, children will explore ocean
habitats, meet fascinating sea creatures, and uncover the secrets of underwater science. Whether we're making coral reef models, testing
ocean pollution methods, or crafting their own shell ornaments, this session will be packed with discovery, curiosity, and fun.
By the end of the season, our brave explorers will have traveled all the way to the ocean trenches, where the deepest mysteries await!
Block: One
Ages: 8+
Instructors: Student Led
A Pokemon TCG and other Games Club will be available for kids to learn how to play Pokemon taught by their peers, or
bring a another favorite game to enjoy with friends.
Block: Two
Ages: 3-9
Instructors: Shay and Assigned Parent Helpers
*Students must bring a backpack each day with basic school supplies, snacks, etc. Complete list will be available at orientation.
This session we turn to our community to help support our younger kids in their creative endeavors. We will
have two age groups within the class to offer activities appropriate for their skill levels and interests. Each week a non-teaching family will provide a craft,
activity, or experiment for the class.
There will be a sign up at orientation.
Block: Two
Ages: 11+
Instructors: Jarom and Alisa
*Must be able to work largely independently
*Strong reading abilities preferred
*Advanced fine motor skills are preferred
*Must bring a device every week that is capable of accessing the internet and
had Minecraft Bedrock Edition downloaded ahead of time. If they are on a Switch, they must have Nintendo LIVE. Having their own Minecraft account is needed for allowing coding within the map.
*Must come knowing the basics of how to play Minecraft.
In this collaborative class, students will work together to design and build a
custom Minecraft map from the ground up! Each week, we’ll focus on a new
creative or technical challenge whether it’s designing parkour courses,
building themed structures, adding redstone-powered traps and puzzles, or
crafting compelling backstories and quests. Along the way, students will
develop skills in teamwork, digital storytelling, logic, spatial reasoning, and basic coding concepts within the Minecraft environment.
At the end of the session, we’ll all jump into the completed map and play
through our unique world together. This class is perfect for creative thinkers,
budding engineers, and Minecraft enthusiasts who want to take their skills to the next level while working as part of a team.
Block: Two
Ages: 10+
Instructor: Tiffany
*Must be able to work largely independently
*Advanced fine motor skills are preferred such as carving, basic drawing, detailed cutting, shaping clay,
Junk Journaling & Drawing Club will be an opportunity to be creative while
working with their peers towards self made goals for their own creative
projects and practice drawing skills.
This is a club, students are expected to be responsible for their own projects
and goals, the instructor is there for guidance.
Block: Three
Ages: 3-8
Instructor: Sarah
*Students must bring a backpack each day with basic school supplies, snacks, etc. Complete list will be available at orientation.
Grab your astronaut gear and get ready to blast off on a journey through our solar system. Each week we
will learn about a different aspect of our solar system as we pretend to be astronauts flying our shuttle
through space. We will use hands-on activities, videos and books to enrich our journey. We will learn about
life in space, the sun, each of the 8 planets (and Pluto), the ISS, and many other celestial features of our solar
system.
Block: Three
Ages: 9+
Instructors: Jayla and Caralee
In this class kids will explore the science of simple machines by
engineering a Rube Goldberg machine with their peers! Learn about
pulleys, wedges, screws, leavers, wheels and axles, and more
through hands on projects.
Block: Three
Ages: 9+
Instructors: Shay and Amanda
We'll focus on crafts that feel comfy and cozy. Some project examples are mini pressed flower button books, woven bracelets, plant prints, and felting with a focus on natural
materials.
