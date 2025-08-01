TRAC-KC

Hosted by

TRAC-KC

About this event

Fall 2025 Classes & Activities

UCM Tour item
UCM Tour
$40

Monday, September 8th; Drop off 12:30 at QuikTrip, 10601 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114; Tour at 2pm. Pick-up 5:15 at QT.

Rock Climbing item
Rock Climbing
$45

Sunday, September 21st

Rendezvous Climbing Gym

13124 State Line Road Leawood, KS 66209

4:00pm-5:30pm

Liberty Corn Maze item
Liberty Corn Maze
$35

Sunday, October 5th

17607 NE 52nd St.,

Liberty MO 64068

3pm-4:30pm

4 Mazes + Country Store

Young Frankenstein item
Young Frankenstein
Free

EVENT IS FULL

Sunday, October 19th

1:45pm-4:00pm

Theater in the Park, Indoor

Arts & Heritage Center

8788 Metcalf

OP, KS 66212


Murder Mystery Event item
Murder Mystery Event
Free

THIS EVENT IS FULL Sunday, November 2nd

Central Resource Library

9875 W 87th St, OP, KS 66212

2pm-5pm

Snacks provided.


Game Day item
Game Day
$30

Sunday, November 16th

Central Resource Library

9875 W 87th St, OP, KS 66212

3pm-4:30pm

Snacks Included


Life Skills: Life Course for Families item
Life Skills: Life Course for Families
$240

Life & Transition Planning

Church of the Resurrection, OP

8412 W. 95th St, OP, KS 66212

8 sessions

9/11, 9/18, 10/2, 10/16, 10/23, 10/30, 11/6, 11/13

DESIGNED FOR PARTICIPANTS WITH PARENT, GUARDIAN, or OTHER SUPPORTER

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!