Fall 2025 Dance Classes

Musical Theatre Dancing - (Ages 8-12) (Beginners)
$100

9:00 - 9:50 AM
**NOTE - This class needs a minimum of 3 students in order to be scheduled. If less than 3 students sign up, a class change will be offered or a refund will be given.

Students (ages 8-12) who are new to dance will love learning to move in our Intro to Musical Theatre Dancing Class. They will learn the basics of dancing that occurs in most musical theatre productions and focus on how to become stronger performers on the stage.

Musical Theatre Dancing - (Ages 13-18) (Beginners)
$100

10:00 - 10:50 AM
Students (ages 13-18) who are new to dance will love learning to move in our Intro to Musical Theatre Dancing Class. They will learn the basics of dancing that occurs in most musical theatre productions and focus on how to become stronger performers on the stage.

Musical Theatre Dancing - (Ages 13-18) (Intermediate)
$100

11:00 - 11:50 AM
Students (ages 13-18) who have some experience in dance will love learning even more in our Intermediate Theatre Dancing Class. They will learn dance styles that occur in most musical theatre productions and how to hone their skills to be even better dancers!

