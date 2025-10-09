Fall 2025 Dance Classes

9:00 - 9:50 AM

**NOTE - This class needs a minimum of 3 students in order to be scheduled. If less than 3 students sign up, a class change will be offered or a refund will be given.



Students (ages 8-12) who are new to dance will love learning to move in our Intro to Musical Theatre Dancing Class. They will learn the basics of dancing that occurs in most musical theatre productions and focus on how to become stronger performers on the stage.