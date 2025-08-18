Fall 2025 Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
No expiration
This dues payment includes socks.
No expiration
No expiration
This is for PRFC members who do not want to practice or play this season, but would still like to attend club-sponsored events, serve on committees and vote in any club elections.
No expiration
This is completely optional. If you have the financial means and want to help support the Equitable Play Initiative helping to make our team accessible to all regardless of financial abilities, please consider sending a donation to help us fund this pilot initiative!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!