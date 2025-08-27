Fall 2025 MDSA Membership Programs_Updated

Individual Membership – $100 / month
$100

Description & Benefits:

  • Full access to all classes, events, and Performance Team activities.
  • Earn volunteer credits: every 4 hours of approved volunteer work = $25 credit toward membership or event fees.
  • Receive 1 free ticket to the Sankofa Gala (Nov 8, 2025).
  • 10–20% discount on other paid events.
  • Support instructors and operational costs to help MDSA meet our monthly goal of $2,000.
Seasonal Membership (Individual)
$150

Up to 2 classes/week

1 Sankofa Gala Ticket, member pricing, volunteer opportunities

Volunteer-for-Credit Membership – Hours-Based
free

Description & Benefits:

  • Participate in classes/events based on approved volunteer hours.
  • Earn volunteer credits toward membership: 4 hours = $25 credit; apply toward events or membership fees.
  • Receive 50% off 1 ticket to the Sankofa Gala (Nov 8, 2025) if at least 8 volunteer hours logged by Nov 1.
  • Volunteer opportunities include event support, teaching, fundraising, administrative help, and community outreach.
  • Contributes to sustaining instructors and operations while keeping participation accessible.
Full Membership – $250 / Season (Up to 4 family members)
$250

  • Up to 2 classes/week per member
  • 2 Sankofa Gala Tickets, member pricing, volunteer opportunities
Drum and Thump
$27.99

Drum and Thump 🥁🎶
Experience the joy of music through rhythm and movement! In this class, students learn drumming (or their chosen instrument), build confidence, and connect with cultural traditions while creating community through sound.

Monthly – 1 class/week
$39.99

1 class/week

Consistent learning & wellness

Monthly - 2 class/week
$59.99

2 classes/week

Performance Team OR 2 enrichment classes Excluding Performance Team.

