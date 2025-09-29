Fall 2025 Program Shout-Outs

Performer Shout-Out (Text Only)
$10

Share a message with a cast member in the digital program. Limited to 50 words.

Performer Shout-Out (1/2 Page)
$15

Congratulate your favorite star with a customized space in the digital program. Dimensions: 1650wX1200h pixels, email your design after purchase to [email protected] (or send an image and text, and we'll design for you!)

Business Sponsorship (1/2 Page)
$15

Advertise a local business or service in our digital program, which will reach over 100 audience members! Dimensions: 1650wX1200h pixels, email your design after purchase to [email protected] (or send an image and text, and we'll design for you!)

