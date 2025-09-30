KZMU Merch and Premium Shop

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These limited edition KZMU sun hoodies were created for Giving Tuesday 2025 and can be yours with a $50 donation to support KZMU and local community radio! The design is a classic and this high-quality sun hoodie will protect you from the sun and keep you looking and feeling cool!
This limited edition 100% cotton Teal-ish blue pirate radio T-shirt celebrates KZMU's fiercely independent spirit. Designed by local artist and Radiothon merch contest winner Gabriahl Flores, this shirt features wild DJ's spinning tunes and sailing the radio waves with wild abandon, supported by a powerful sea creature, whose tentacles spell out our call letters, K Z M U!
This limited edition 100% cotton white pirate radio T-shirt celebrates KZMU's fiercely independent spirit. Designed by local artist and Radiothon merch contest winner Gabriahl Flores, this shirt features wild DJ's spinning tunes and sailing the radio waves with wild abandon, supported by a powerful sea creature, whose tentacles spell out our call letters, K Z M U!
These vintage denim gray hats feature a jolly roger and an apt description of KZMU as "Licensed Pirate Radio", fully licensed and ferociously free! These are gonna go fast!
These KZMU logo hats are a burnt orange color with purple and maroon embroidery. They are 100% Nylon and have a snapback adjustable strap.
This design (in green and orange), created by local artist Molly Gurney celebrates KZMU, a little station with BIG range! Donate $40 to support community public radio and get this tee as a thank you gift!
This design (in purple and orange), created by local artist Molly Gurney celebrates KZMU, a little station with BIG range! Get yours for a generous donation of $40 to support community public radio!
Look hip while rocking this KZMU baseball tee with light mustard sleeves and a landscape design. These can be yours for a $30 donation to KZMU!
Do you love Carl Rappe, aka Uncle Meat, aka the FOUNDER of KZMU?! Get these extremely limited edition short sleeve 100%cotton Tilted Park Show t-shirts and let everyone know you are an OG KZMU Fan!
Do you love Carl Rappe, aka Uncle Meat, aka the FOUNDER of KZMU?! Get these extremely limited edition long sleeve 100% cotton Tilted Park Show t-shirts and let everyone know you are an OG KZMU Fan!
Back by popular demand! These classic bumper stickers 7.5" x 3.5" nuclear orange bumper stickers sold out so fast we ordered more. Get yours and show some love on your bumper to KZMU!
This limited edition sea creature sticker is rad! This kraken is a big radio fan, and its tentacles spell out our call letters, K Z M U!
This vintage KZMU radio sticker comes from our eclectic sticker collection. Get it now before it goes back in the vault!
This Mother of all Broadcasting sticker is a crowd favorite! Get them before they're gone!
For a $5 donation to KZMU you can pick up a copy of the Choreomania comic book! If you missed this original radio play, head to For a $5 donation to KZMU you can pick up a copy of the Choreomania comic book! If you missed this original radio play, head to https://www.kzmu.org/choreomania/. And for an even more enriching experience, grab this comic book and follow along! Illustrated by local artist Jon Gottschalk, this comic book is a truly unique memento and work of art.. And for an even more enriching experience, grab this comic book and follow along! Illustrated by local artist Jon Gottschalk, this comic book is a truly unique memento and work of art.
Ye Ol Geezer Meat Shop has generously donated $50 gift certificates to KZMU this radiothon. The Geezer is almost as old as KZMU! They are celebrating 31 years in business and 26 years in Moab. With a gift certifcate you can get it all: the best dry aged steakes & ground beef, chicken, seafood, pork, deli meats & cheese, and even house made jerky. All yours for a $50 donation to KZMU.
Moab Rolfing has donated a gift certificate valid for one Rolfing session. Rolfing is a manual therapy designed to ease patterns of tension throughout the body to bring relief to chronic pain, and enable greater ease of movement. You'll be guided by licensed certified rolfer Katie Grauel. Thanks Katie!
Desert Power Yoga has generously donated a 5-class pass this radiothon! Desert Power Yoga offers a variety of yoga styles from vinyasa to breathwork, power yoga to acro yoga! Get your yogi on for a $80 donation to KZMU.
Give yourself the gift of live music in 2026! The Moab Music Festival has generously donated 2 tickets to a 2026 Moab Music Festival evening concert at one of the following venues: Star Hall, Red Cliffs Lodge, or Sorrel River Ranch. With a $100 donation to KZMU you can grab a pair of tickets to live music AND support your favorite community radio station at the same time! What's better than that?
Moab Folk Festival has generously donated 4 Two-Day Ballfield tickets to the festival, happening from November 7-9th. If you want to go, why not support KZMU while you do it!
Treat yourself to a cultural and natural history museum experience in your own backyard. The Moab Museum has generously donated (5) tickets to the museum. For a $15 donation to KZMU, get a ticket to the Museum, and spend a beautiful morning or afternoon soaking up the incredible stories and history of the Moab area.
Moonflower Co-Op has generously donated two $50 gift certificates. Moonflower’s mission is to provide socially responsible foods, goods and education to promote a healthy, sustainable community. They offer classes, natural foods, home goods, personal care items, and dietary supplements.
Cactus Jacks has generously donated sweet hats so you can rock your inner desert dwelling brunch enthusiast around town! These high quality lids can be yours for a donation of just $20/hat to KZMU!
For just $50 donated to us, you not only get a $50 gift card to Cactus Jacks, but a sweet glass and a sticker to boot! This deal is such a steal you'll feel like a pirate while supporting your Licensed Pirate Radio station!
Balance your body's systems and create harmony with a gift certificate to Sundial Medicinals. From tea blends, to balms and body care, Sundial's products are created with a vision of effective and holistic health. For a $30 donation to KZMU, you'll get a $30 gift certificate and beautiful Sundial Medicinals sticker! Thanks Emily!
Bring the spirit of Arches National Park to your outdoor adventures with this playful blanket, generously donated by the Canyonlands Natural History Association. One side showcases the iconic Delicate Arch, while the reverse highlights the stunning Southeast Utah parks, monuments and famous hiking areas. Crafted from eco-friendly REPREVE® polyester made from recycled plastic bottles, it’s perfect for picnics, stargazing, or cozying up after a hike. Size = 60" x 70".
Give your home some desert tile style with this set of 4 tiles that Gayle Huston has generously donated. These 4 ceramic tiles are hand-made, all glazed in teal, golden ochre, desert orange, and sky blue. These tiles make wonderful plant plates, trivets, mosaic accent pieces, coasters, and so much more. They can be yours for a donation of $40! This item cannot be shipped.
Give your home some desert tile style with this set of 4 tiles that Gayle Huston has generously donated. These 4 ceramic tiles are hand-made, all glazed in natural ochre tones of sunrise yellow. These tiles make wonderful plant plates, trivets, mosaic accent pieces, coasters, and so much more. They can be yours for a donation of $40! This item cannot be shipped.
Rize Training Studio has generously donated a sweet trucker hat! You can wear it if you go to Rize and take advantage of their wide selection of fitness classes or if you just want to look like you do! This hat can be yours for just $20.
This beautiful, framed original print by local artist and KZMU DJ Cozy Soul is 25" x 25" and will be a gorgeous addition to your walls! This priceless piece of art can be yours for a $300 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Do you want to paint your own pottery? Desert Sun Ceramics has generously donated $50 gift certificates that can go towards paint your own pottery items! This experience can be yours for a $50 donation to KZMU!
Local artist Ginger Cyan has donated (4) pairs of Mismatched Mysteries, their original handbound tiny book earrings! She hand sews each pair, recycling books that were destined for the landfill. These are amazing tiny books to wear on your head, so you're always with a book, even when you can't be reading! Get your unique pair for a donation of $20 to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.
Step up your home decor with a print from Hip Hop Electronics. This funky 11'x14' print can be yours with a donation of $20 to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.
This oil painting by local artist and longtime KZMU listener Scott Brunmeier depicts vintage KZMU art and a bone. A quirky, one-of-a-kind piece of original art! The painting is 5 inches by 6 inches and ready to hang. This item cannot be shipped
Billionaire Wilderness: "The Ultra-Wealthy and the Remaking of the American West" is a book that provides a revealing look at the intersection of wealth, philanthropy, and conservation. This book, worth $27, can be yours for a $30 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Artist Tamar Phillips of Blue House Bay has donated a print of their original artwork - screen print style featuring a gorgeous, modern rendering of a blooming cactus flowers. The print is roughly 10 inches square and encased in protective plastic. This print would make a lovely addition to your desert abode. Donate $30 today to claim it! This item cannot be shipped.
Hey all you dead heads out there! You can support community radio and give your ears some joy with this 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the Grateful Dead's Blues for Allah album set!
This vintage KZMU 1990 Labor Day Benefit shirt is the LAST OF ITS KIND! Size = Large. 100% Cotton.
These lovely beaker glasses, generously donated by Science Moab, will be the envy of all of your friends! Like them? Get 'em now - we always run out fast!
The Synergy Company has generously donated $100 gift cards for all of your locally manufactured organic wellness supplement needs, including vitamins, extracts, and superfood formulas. This can be yours for a $125 donation to KZMU!
Climb straight to the top of the fashion charts with this maroon, 100% cotton tee shirt donated by Climb Moab! Support KZMU and show the world how sporty you are with a $30 donation to KZMU!
Climb straight to the top of the fashion charts with this maroon, 100% cotton tee shirt donated by Climb Moab! Support KZMU and show the world how sporty you are with a $30 donation to KZMU!
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