KZMU Merch and Premium Shop

For a $5 donation to KZMU you can pick up a copy of the Choreomania comic book! If you missed this original radio play, head to For a $5 donation to KZMU you can pick up a copy of the Choreomania comic book! If you missed this original radio play, head to https://www.kzmu.org/choreomania/. And for an even more enriching experience, grab this comic book and follow along! Illustrated by local artist Jon Gottschalk, this comic book is a truly unique memento and work of art.. And for an even more enriching experience, grab this comic book and follow along! Illustrated by local artist Jon Gottschalk, this comic book is a truly unique memento and work of art.