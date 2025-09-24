Hosted by

Fall 2025 Residential Retreat at St. Crispins

36302 OK-9

Wewoka, OK 74884, USA

Double Room FRIDAY NIGHT Nov 7
$63.50

Shared room per person

Please choose the same option for SATURDAY NIGHT.

Double Room SATURDAY NIGHT Nov 8
$63.50

Shared Room per Person.

Please choose the same option for FRIDAY NIGHT.

Single Room - FRIDAY NIGHT Nov 7
$127

per person in an individual room.

Please choose the same option for SATURDAY NIGHT.


Single Room SATURDAY NIGHT Nov 8
$127

per person in an individual room

Please choose the same option for FRIDAY NIGHT.

Continental Meal Package
$53

Saturday & Sunday: Continental Breakfast

Saturday Lunch

Saturday Dinner


Full Meal Package
$63

Saturday & Sunday: Full Breakfast

Saturday Lunch

Saturday Dinner

Friday Dinner
$20

optional, If you plan to arrive by 6 pm on Friday.

Sunday Lunch
$17

optional, If you plan to stay after 12 noon on Sunday.

