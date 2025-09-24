Fall 2025 Residential Retreat at St. Crispins

Hosted by
About this event
$
Shared room per person
Please choose the same option for SATURDAY NIGHT.
Shared Room per Person.
Please choose the same option for FRIDAY NIGHT.
per person in an individual room.
Please choose the same option for SATURDAY NIGHT.
per person in an individual room
Please choose the same option for FRIDAY NIGHT.
Saturday & Sunday: Continental Breakfast
Saturday Lunch
Saturday Dinner
Saturday & Sunday: Full Breakfast
Saturday Lunch
Saturday Dinner
optional, If you plan to arrive by 6 pm on Friday.
optional, If you plan to stay after 12 noon on Sunday.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!