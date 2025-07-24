Pathfinder School

2025-26 Membership--Two Day Drop-off Program

Supply & Technology Fee--NEW Learners Only
$110

No expiration

This fee is due with your Enrollment Forms, in order to secure your child(en)'s spot.

SCHOOL YEAR (Both Semesters)-Pay in Full
$3,100

No expiration

NOTE: This option gives you a small discount of $32.

FALL SEMESTER--Pay in Full
$1,566

No expiration

NOTE: this payment is for the Fall Semester only. Spring 2026 Semester payment is due January 10, 2026.

SPRING SEMESTER--Pay in Full
$1,566

No expiration

NOTE: this payment is for the Spring Semester only; payment is due January 10, 2026

10 Month Payment Plan (Aug-May)
$313.20

Renews monthly

NOTE: you will need to login to Zeffy and cancel the automatic payments, after making the May 2026 payment.

9 month Payment Plan (Sept-May)
$348

Renews monthly

NOTE: you will need to login to Zeffy and cancel the automatic payments, after making the May 2026 payment.

Three Months in One Payment--2 Day Membership
$1,044

No expiration

NOTE-- this is a custom payment option, created by request

