Fall 2025 Sponsorship

Small banner with family last name, player number(s), and MWLL logo
One outfield banners (4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season
One outfield banner on all 3 little league fields (4'x6' signs)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season
Extra Large Banner spanning dugout or batting cages
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season
Rehang a field sign from the previous season!
One team sponsorship (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season
Three team sponsorships (3 teams; jerseys with company logo)
Three outfield banners (4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season
One team sponsorship (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
Three outfield banners (1 per field; 4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Spring 2025 Season
One team sponsorships (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
Two outfield banners (1 per field; 4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Spring 2025 Season
One team sponsorships (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
One outfield banners (1 per field; 4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Spring 2025 Season
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing