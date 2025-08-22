Fall 2025 Sponsorship

5502 33rd Ave Dr W

Bradenton, FL 34209, USA

Family Fan Club
$60

Small banner with family last name, player number(s), and MWLL logo

Outfielder
$250

One outfield banners (4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season

Coach
$700

One outfield banner on all 3 little league fields (4'x6' signs)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season

Manager
$1,500

Extra Large Banner spanning dugout or batting cages
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season

Replay
$125

Rehang a field sign from the previous season!

Team
$600

One team sponsorship (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season

Grand Slam - SOLD OUT!
$2,000

Three team sponsorships (3 teams; jerseys with company logo)
Three outfield banners (4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Fall 2025 Season

Triple Play - SOLD OUT!
$1,000

One team sponsorship (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
Three outfield banners (1 per field; 4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Spring 2025 Season

Double Play - - SOLD OUT!
$850

One team sponsorships (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
Two outfield banners (1 per field; 4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Spring 2025 Season

Slugger - SOLD OUT!
$750

One team sponsorships (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
One outfield banners (1 per field; 4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner
Spring 2025 Season

$

