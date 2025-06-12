2025 Family Registration & Fall Class Signup

[11am-12noon] Eww, a creepy crawly bug! But what role do bugs really play in our world? Join us as we explore the importance of insects, how they help us grow food, and why we can’t live without them!

In this class, students will work together to create an edible garden—filled with fruits and vegetables they can eat and share. Along the way, they’ll discover how insects make food possible, learn which ones are beneficial, and identify common pests (plus tips for keeping them away). We’ll also get hands-on by catching and studying insects, creating compost with the help of worms, and much more