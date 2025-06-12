2025 Family Registration & Fall Class Signup

Hosted by
About this event
This fee is per year. It covers insurance and background checks for teachers.
For 7th-12th grade students only.
Please fill out information for each student you are enrolling.
[10-11am] Art for littles! Please bring clothes that are okay to get messy!
[10-11am] This class introduces young learners academic concepts through engaging, interactive games covering a variety of core subjects such as language arts and math.
[10-11am] In this class, students will submit & present a project at the Region 5 Science and Engineering Fair. Class fees will cover necessary paperwork for each submitted project, Trifold board, All art & craft supplies for each child’s science display, note cards, lunch & entry fee for the competition in February 2026 (exact date and location TBD). Last year‘s fair was held on Saturday, February 15th at Ragsdale high school in Jamestown.
[10-11am] Learn how to sew with Miss Mimi.
[10-11am] Step into the past and explore history one bite at a time! In this interactive baking class for grades 7-12, students will discover stories behind the iconic baked goods from different time periods and cultures. From ancient civilizations to medieval feasts, colonial kitchens, and modern innovations, we'll recreate recipes that shaped the way people ate and lived.
Each session will include hands-on baking, historical context, and discussions on the evolution of ingredients, techniques, and cultural influences. Whether we're making medieval spice cakes, Renaissance bread, or Depression-era treats, students will gain a deeper appreciation for history while enjoying delicious creations along the way!
[11am-12noon] Running, jumping, playing, and having lots of fun while we move our bodies the way God designed to keep us healthy and strong!
[11am-12noon] Eww, a creepy crawly bug! But what role do bugs really play in our world? Join us as we explore the importance of insects, how they help us grow food, and why we can’t live without them!
In this class, students will work together to create an edible garden—filled with fruits and vegetables they can eat and share. Along the way, they’ll discover how insects make food possible, learn which ones are beneficial, and identify common pests (plus tips for keeping them away). We’ll also get hands-on by catching and studying insects, creating compost with the help of worms, and much more
[11am-12noon] Embark on a journey through America's National Parks. In this class we will map our travels using videos, maps, learn about the wildlife, and estimate travel costs. And, of course, throw in a game or two!
[11am-12noon] In this class, students will create and present a science project for the Region 5 Science and Engineering Fair in February 2026 (date/location TBD; last year held at Ragsdale High School).
Class fee includes:✔ Project registration paperwork
✔ Trifold board
✔ Art & craft supplies for the display
✔ Note cards
✔ Lunch and entry fee for the fair
Note: The fee does not cover supplies needed to conduct the experiment itself.
Fair Day Schedule:
Check-in: 8:00 AM
Setup by: 8:30 AM (for display review)
Awards: Wrap up by 3–4 PM
Project Categories (Junior/Senior):
Biological Science A: Animal, Plant, Microbiology, Behavioral & Social Sciences
Biological Science B: Cellular & Molecular Biology, Biomedical & Health Sciences
Chemistry: General Chemistry, Biochemistry
Earth & Environmental Sciences: Environmental Science & Engineering, Energy
Math/Data Sciences: Math, Bioinformatics, Statistics, Game Theory
Physics: Physics, Astronomy
Engineering: Mechanics, Material Science
Technology: Robotics, Software, Embedded Systems
Select your category carefully. Full category descriptions can be found on the ISEF website.
This is a great opportunity for students to practice scientific thinking, presentation skills, and gain real competition experience.
[11am-12noon]
[1-2pm] Come learn about God and His beautiful colors!
[1-2pm] 5 weeks of pickleball and 5 weeks of volleyball. Come and get your body moving in these fun and exciting games!
[1-2pm] Get ready to break out of boring! In this 10-week class, students will take on a brand-new escape room challenge each week. Each room is packed with puzzles, riddles, clues, and teamwork-based missions designed to stretch their logic, creativity, and collaboration skills. Whether cracking codes, solving mysteries, or racing against the clock, each escape brings a fresh theme and a new adventure.
Perfect for students who love critical thinking, working with others, and a little friendly competition. Can your team make The Great Escape?
[2-3pm] Dr. Seuss books make learning fun! We will cover a variety of topics and do some fun and interactive activities that will complement the subjects of the books!
[2-3pm] Take aim and build your skills in this hands-on archery class! Students will learn the fundamentals of archery, including safety, stance, aiming, and proper technique. We'll be using real bows and arrows (yes, live bows!) and shooting at hay bale targets in the field behind the church.
Classes are held outdoors— warm or chilly—so dress for the weather and get ready to focus, breathe, and release! This class is great for building patience, confidence, and coordination. No prior experience needed—just a steady hand and a willingness to learn.
[2-3pm] Come and learn about God's glorious colors
[2-3pm] We will use a combination of free weights, various other gym equipment, along with body weight exercises to train and strengthen our bodies to help build mobility, flexibility and stability. Strength training helps to improve sports performance, treat or prevent injuries, and just overall helps our bodies to be healthier and stronger.
