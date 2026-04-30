Fall 2026 Cheer and POM Gear Shop

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**FUNDRAISING ITEM**
It's time to show your Bellingham Pride from the turf to the competition mat. This is a sublimated jersey, blinged on front and back logos with AB crystals. You can choose the name on the back, whether you want to put your athlete's first or last name. You could also choose to do something like "Addalynn's Mom". Please note there is only one line of customization and the more characters you choose, the more squished the font will be. Font style is as shown in the picture. This is an oversized style jersey. They can be worn open or buttoned. They run true to size, so if in between sizes, feel free to size up. Once these are ordered, there are no returns and exchanges.
Please ensure spelling is correct! There are no changes once we submit the order.
All proceeds on this item will go straight back to the league towards our fundraising efforts.
**FUNDRAISING ITEM**
It's time to show your Bellingham Pride from the turf to the competition mat. This is a sublimated jersey with front and back logos. This is the NON BLING OPTION. You can choose the name on the back, whether you want to put your athlete's first or last name. You could also choose to do something like "Addalynn's Mom". Please note there is only one line of customization and the more characters you choose, the more squished the font will be. Font style is as shown in the picture. This is an oversized style jersey. They can be worn open or buttoned. They run true to size, so if in between sizes, feel free to size up. Once these are ordered, there are no returns and exchanges.
Please ensure spelling is correct! There are no changes once we submit the order.
All proceeds on this item will go straight back to the league towards our fundraising efforts.
**This is a mandatory item for ALL athletes.
If you participated in spring cheer, you will receive one of these of these at no charge. You can opt to purchase another for fall, unless yours is in like new condition and able to be worn at competition. This is the tank we will be wearing for our Power in Pink competition in October and possible other team events (ie Judges Review or choreography for nationally tracked teams.)
If you did not participate in spring cheer, you will need to purchase this for your athlete to compete in.
**This is a mandatory item for ALL nationally tracked teams (10U, 12U, 14U and POM). This is an optional purchase for all other athletes.
**All athletes will be sized at a uniform try on event for this item.
This is a sublimated jersey, blinged on front and back logos. You can choose the name on the back, whether you want to put your athlete's first or last name. For example, if your athlete is named Madelyn, you can choose from first, last or "Maddi".
Please ensure spelling is correct! There are no changes once we submit the order.
**This is a mandatory item for CHEER athletes, unless you have them from previous seasons and they are in good, wearable condition.
**All athletes will be sized at a uniform try on event for this item.
Black warm up jacket with Bellingham Cheerleading embroidered patch. Name of athlete will be embroidered on the left sleeve.
Customized item - please ensure spelling is correct! This is a final sale item with no exchanges.
**This is a mandatory item for 10U, 12U, 14U and POM athletes.
**This is a mandatory item for athletes, unless you have them from previous seasons and they are in good, wearable condition. There should be no visible signs of wear and tear (ex: strings, separation)
**This is a mandatory item for athletes, unless you have them from previous seasons and they are in good, wearable condition. There should be no visible signs of wear and tear (ex: strings, separation)
BLACK GLITTER EMBROIDERED CHEER BACKPACK
Large size.
**Customized item - please ensure spelling is correct! This is a final sale item with no exchanges.
This is a mandatory purchase for all POM athletes. Includes uniform, hair accessory, 1 pair of POMs and two pairs of tights. If you would like additional tights, please the listing for extras.
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