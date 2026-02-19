Fall 2026 Full Membership Enrollment

About this event
Full membership is for families who wish to enroll in weekly classes, as well as attend field trips and events.
Please select this if you did not pay for a background check for the Spring 2026 semester.
As a co-op, families must work together for the success of the organization. One way we ask for all families to contribute is to commit to set up and/or clean a set number of weeks per semester. If you feel you cannot participate in this contribution at this time, you must pay a $40 opt-out fee which will be deposited into the co-op's general fund.
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