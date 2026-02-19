Nwi Learning Community Inc

Hosted by

Nwi Learning Community Inc

About this event

Fall 2026 Full Membership Enrollment

Full Membership Enrollment
$125

Full membership is for families who wish to enroll in weekly classes, as well as attend field trips and events.

Background Check
$14

Please select this if you did not pay for a background check for the Spring 2026 semester.

Set Up/Clean Up Opt Out Fee
$40

As a co-op, families must work together for the success of the organization. One way we ask for all families to contribute is to commit to set up and/or clean a set number of weeks per semester. If you feel you cannot participate in this contribution at this time, you must pay a $40 opt-out fee which will be deposited into the co-op's general fund.

Add a donation for Nwi Learning Community Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!