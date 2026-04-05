Progressive Community Church of Stockton
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Progressive Community Church of Stockton

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Progressive Community Church of Stockton

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Fall 2026 PCC Women's Ministry Retreat ~ Wonder Valley Ranch and Resort (copy)

6450 N Elwood Rd

Sanger, CA 93657, USA

Single Room Full Payment item
Single Room Full Payment
$500

Single Room for one person. Pay the full amount of $500.00 in one payment

Single Room Payment Plan item
Single Room Payment Plan
$125

Single room for one person. Pay in four payments of $125

Shared Double Room Full Payment Per Person item
Shared Double Room Full Payment Per Person
$480

Shared room with 1 other guest. The total for each guest is $480. Price is per guest—one-time payment.

Shared Double Room - Payment Plan Per Person item
Shared Double Room - Payment Plan Per Person
$120

Shared room with 1 other guest. The total for each guest is $480. Each guest pays in 4 payments of $120 per person.

Shared Triple 3 Person Room - Full Payment Per Person item
Shared Triple 3 Person Room - Full Payment Per Person
$460

Shared room with 2 other guests. The total for each guest is $460. Price is per guest—one-time payment.

Shared Triple 3 Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person item
Shared Triple 3 Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person
$115

Shared room with 2 other guests. The total for each guest is $460. Each guest pays in 4 payments of $115 per person.

Shared Quad 4-Person Room - Full Payment Per Person item
Shared Quad 4-Person Room - Full Payment Per Person
$440

Shared room with 3 other guests. The total for each guest is $440. Price is per guest—one-time payment.

Shared Quad 4-Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person item
Shared Quad 4-Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person
$110

Shared room with 3 other guests. The total for each guest is $440. Each guest pays in 4 payments of $110 per person.

Shared Dorm -5 Person Room - Full Payment Per Person item
Shared Dorm -5 Person Room - Full Payment Per Person
$420

Shared room with 4 other guests. The total for each guest is $420. Price is per guest—one-time payment.


Shared Dorm 5 Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person item
Shared Dorm 5 Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person
$105

Shared room with 4 other guests. The total for each guest is $420. Each guest pays in 4 payments of $105 per person.

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