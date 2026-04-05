Fall 2026 PCC Women's Ministry Retreat ~ Wonder Valley Ranch and Resort (copy)

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Single Room for one person. Pay the full amount of $500.00 in one payment
Single room for one person. Pay in four payments of $125
Shared room with 1 other guest. The total for each guest is $480. Price is per guest—one-time payment.
Shared room with 1 other guest. The total for each guest is $480. Each guest pays in 4 payments of $120 per person.
Shared room with 2 other guests. The total for each guest is $460. Price is per guest—one-time payment.
Shared room with 2 other guests. The total for each guest is $460. Each guest pays in 4 payments of $115 per person.
Shared room with 3 other guests. The total for each guest is $440. Price is per guest—one-time payment.
Shared room with 3 other guests. The total for each guest is $440. Each guest pays in 4 payments of $110 per person.
Shared room with 4 other guests. The total for each guest is $420. Price is per guest—one-time payment.
Shared room with 4 other guests. The total for each guest is $420. Each guest pays in 4 payments of $105 per person.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!