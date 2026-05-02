June/July**Fall 2026 PCC Women's Ministry Retreat ~ Wonder Valley Ranch and Resort(Remove name June 2026 Campaign)

About this event
Shared room with 1 other guest. The total for each guest is $480. Price is per guest—one-time payment.
PAYMENT NOTE: (A) Shared room with 1 other guest. The total for each guest is $480. For June 2026, Payments 1 and 2 are COMBINED into a single $240 payment. The remaining balance will be completed through two additional payments of $120 (Payments 3 and 4). The final payment is due AUGUST 1, 2026.
Shared room with 2 other guests. The total for each guest is $460. Price is per guest—one-time payment.
PAYMENT NOTE (B): Shared room with 2 other guests. The total for each guest is $460. The payment plan consists of THREE installments: an INITIAL $230 payment, followed by TWO $115 payments over the next two months. The final payment is due AUGUST 1, 2026.
Shared room with 3 other guests. The total for each guest is $440. Price is per guest—one-time payment.
Shared room with 3 other guests. The total for each guest is $440.Early registration has ENDED. For June 2026, Payments 1 and 2 are COMBINED into a single $220 registration payment. The remaining balance will be completed through two additional payments of $110 (Payments 3 and 4).
Shared room with 4 other guests. The total for each guest is $420. Price is per guest—one-time payment.
Shared room with 4 other guests. The total for each guest is $420.Early registration has ENDED. For June 2026, Payments 1 and 2 are COMBINED into a single $210 registration payment. The remaining balance will be completed through two additional payments of $105 (Payments 3 and 4).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!