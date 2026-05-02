Progressive Community Church of Stockton

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Progressive Community Church of Stockton

About this event

**June/July**Fall 2026 PCC Women's Ministry Retreat ~ Wonder Valley Ranch and Resort(Remove name June 2026 Campaign)

6450 N Elwood Rd

Sanger, CA 93657, USA

Shared Double Room Full Payment Per Person item
Shared Double Room Full Payment Per Person
$480

Shared room with 1 other guest. The total for each guest is $480. Price is per guest—one-time payment.

Shared Double Room - Payment Plan Per Person item
Shared Double Room - Payment Plan Per Person
$240

PAYMENT NOTE: (A) Shared room with 1 other guest. The total for each guest is $480.  For June 2026, Payments 1 and 2 are COMBINED into a single $240 payment. The remaining balance will be completed through two additional payments of $120 (Payments 3 and 4). The final payment is due AUGUST 1, 2026.



Shared Triple 3 Person Room - Full Payment Per Person item
Shared Triple 3 Person Room - Full Payment Per Person
$460

Shared room with 2 other guests. The total for each guest is $460. Price is per guest—one-time payment.

Shared Triple 3 Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person item
Shared Triple 3 Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person
$230

PAYMENT NOTE (B):  Shared room with 2 other guests. The total for each guest is $460.  The payment plan consists of THREE installments: an INITIAL $230 payment, followed by TWO $115 payments over the next two months. The final payment is due AUGUST 1, 2026.


Shared Quad 4-Person Room - Full Payment Per Person item
Shared Quad 4-Person Room - Full Payment Per Person
$440

Shared room with 3 other guests. The total for each guest is $440. Price is per guest—one-time payment.

Shared Quad 4-Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person item
Shared Quad 4-Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person
$220

Shared room with 3 other guests. The total for each guest is $440.Early registration has ENDED. For June 2026, Payments 1 and 2 are COMBINED into a single $220 registration payment. The remaining balance will be completed through two additional payments of $110 (Payments 3 and 4).


Shared Dorm -5 Person Room - Full Payment Per Person item
Shared Dorm -5 Person Room - Full Payment Per Person
$420

Shared room with 4 other guests. The total for each guest is $420. Price is per guest—one-time payment.


Shared Dorm 5 Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person item
Shared Dorm 5 Person Room - Payment Plan Per Person
$210

Shared room with 4 other guests. The total for each guest is $420.Early registration has ENDED. For June 2026, Payments 1 and 2 are COMBINED into a single $210 registration payment. The remaining balance will be completed through two additional payments of $105 (Payments 3 and 4).


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