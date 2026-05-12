ARIEL Theatrical

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ARIEL Theatrical

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Fall 2026 - Registration Fees - ARIEL Theatrical

Stone Soup - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT item
Stone Soup - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$100

This NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.

0
Stone Soup - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT item
Stone Soup - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$200

If NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

0
Stone Soup - PAYMENT IN FULL item
Stone Soup - PAYMENT IN FULL
$300

Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

0
Wonderland! - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT item
Wonderland! - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$100

This NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.

0
Wonderland! - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT item
Wonderland! - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$300

If NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

0
Wonderland! - PAYMENT IN FULL item
Wonderland! - PAYMENT IN FULL
$400

Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

0
Narnia - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT item
Narnia - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$100

This NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.

0
Narnia - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT item
Narnia - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$300

If NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

0
Narnia - PAYMENT IN FULL item
Narnia - PAYMENT IN FULL
$400

Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

0
The Play's the Thing: Fall - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT item
The Play's the Thing: Fall - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$100

This NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.

0
The Play's the Thing: Fall - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT item
The Play's the Thing: Fall - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$230

If NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

0
The Play's the Thing: Fall - PAYMENT IN FULL item
The Play's the Thing: Fall - PAYMENT IN FULL
$330

Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

0
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