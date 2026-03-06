Fall 2026 Taiwan School Registration

[2/22-5/3 Sun 2:30-3:30p PT (No class on 4/5, 10 classes)]





** Stage Performance Opportunities at Local Community Events! 有許多於社區活動上台表演的機會!



Children will explore the joy of music by singing Taiwanese folk (Taigi) songs and songs from different cultures, learning proper pronunciation and rhythm while naturally connecting with diverse cultures. In a joyful learning environment, students will develop musicality as well as a strong sense of teamwork.

This program is specially led by Gloria, a well-known Bay Area public elementary school music teacher. Beyond joyful singing, the class also incorporates movement and stage performance, guiding children to build confidence through music and express themselves freely and comfortably on stage.

At the end of each semester, Taiwan School is invited to participate in at least two cultural events, giving students opportunities to perform on larger stages, turn learning into real experience, and continue building stage confidence.

🌟 We warmly invite you to join the Taiwan School Youth Choir

and explore the beauty of different languages and cultures through song!

* No prior knowledge of Taiwanese or other languages is required.

English will be used to help explain the lyrics, allowing children to learn joyfully, grow in a multilingual environment, and sing songs the whole family will love. As long as you are happy to give your child a chance to perform on stage, we would love to welcome you to join us.





小朋友將透過演唱台語歌謠及多國歌曲，學習正確的發音與節奏，親身感受音樂的魅力，同時自然地融入文化。在輕鬆愉快的學習環境中，孩子們不僅能培養音樂感，還能建立團隊合作精神。

本課程特別邀請灣區知名公立小學音樂老師 Gloria 蒞臨指導，除了快樂學習歌唱，更進一步結合肢體律動與舞台表演，引導孩子們在音樂中找到自信，勇敢站上舞台、自在大方地展現自己。

台灣學校於每學期結束時，將受邀參與至少兩場文化相關活動，讓孩子們有機會在大型舞台上實際演出，將所學化為經驗，持續累積舞台自信。

誠摯邀請您加入台灣學校囡仔合唱團，一起用歌聲探索不同語言與文化的美好！

＊即使小朋友聽不懂台語或其他語言，也非常歡迎加入。課堂中將以英文輔助解釋歌詞內容，讓孩子們在快樂中學習、多語中成長，唱出全家都喜歡的歌曲。只要您願意給孩子一個站上舞台的機會，我們都非常歡迎您的加入。