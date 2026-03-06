Fall 2026 Taiwan School Registration

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[ Sat 7-8:15pm PT (10 classes)]
🔸For kids under 14. Parents must stay with student K-3rd 適合14歲以下. 幼稚園到三年級的學生請家長陪同上課.🔸
This course is designed to educate students who do not have much Tâi-gí background and want to learn a new language. This course is designed with the method of teaching a foreign language using the textbook "Taigi: Fluency Unlocked" as well as some brief introduction of Taiwanese culture, customs, folk stories, etc., and then developing the basic ability of oral speaking.
Learning Goals:
* Students are able to understand daily Tâi-gí.
* Students are able to read simple Tâi-gí sentences.
* Students are able to have basic conversations in Tâi-gí.
* Students learn about Taiwanese culture through class activities.
Teacher: Khó͘-koe
[2/22-5/3 Sun 1:30-2:15pm PT (No class on 4/5, 10 classes)]
Designed specifically for beginners aged 5-10, our curriculum focuses on building a natural love for the language through interaction and exploration.本課程專為 5-10 歲的初學者設計，旨在透過互動與探索，培養孩子對華語的興趣與喜愛。
What We Focus On | 課程核心：
Oral Practice: Building confidence in daily conversations. 口語練習： 建立日常對話的自信。
Character Recognition: Learning basic Chinese characters in a fun way. 認識漢字： 以有趣的方式啟蒙基礎漢字。
Music & Songs: Enhancing memory through rhythm and melodies. 學習歌曲： 透過旋律與節奏強化記憶。
Cultural Experience: Immersing in traditions and seasons. 感受文化： 沉浸於傳統節慶與季節之美。
Spring Curriculum Highlights | 春季課程精選內容： This semester, students will explore a variety of engaging topics, including: 本學期，學生將探索一系列生動的主題，包括：
Greetings & Politeness | 問候與禮貌
Numbers & Counting | 數字練習
My Family & Home | 介紹我的家
Understanding My Emotions | 認識我的情緒
Plants & Animals | 認識植物與動物
Spring & Easter Celebrations | 春天與復活節慶典
Dragon Boat Festival Traditions | 端午節文化體驗
小班制，滿10人開班。
[2/22-5/3 Sun 2:30-3:30p PT (No class on 4/5, 10 classes)]
** Stage Performance Opportunities at Local Community Events! 有許多於社區活動上台表演的機會!
Children will explore the joy of music by singing Taiwanese folk (Taigi) songs and songs from different cultures, learning proper pronunciation and rhythm while naturally connecting with diverse cultures. In a joyful learning environment, students will develop musicality as well as a strong sense of teamwork.
This program is specially led by Gloria, a well-known Bay Area public elementary school music teacher. Beyond joyful singing, the class also incorporates movement and stage performance, guiding children to build confidence through music and express themselves freely and comfortably on stage.
At the end of each semester, Taiwan School is invited to participate in at least two cultural events, giving students opportunities to perform on larger stages, turn learning into real experience, and continue building stage confidence.
🌟 We warmly invite you to join the Taiwan School Youth Choir
and explore the beauty of different languages and cultures through song!
* No prior knowledge of Taiwanese or other languages is required.
English will be used to help explain the lyrics, allowing children to learn joyfully, grow in a multilingual environment, and sing songs the whole family will love. As long as you are happy to give your child a chance to perform on stage, we would love to welcome you to join us.
小朋友將透過演唱台語歌謠及多國歌曲，學習正確的發音與節奏，親身感受音樂的魅力，同時自然地融入文化。在輕鬆愉快的學習環境中，孩子們不僅能培養音樂感，還能建立團隊合作精神。
本課程特別邀請灣區知名公立小學音樂老師 Gloria 蒞臨指導，除了快樂學習歌唱，更進一步結合肢體律動與舞台表演，引導孩子們在音樂中找到自信，勇敢站上舞台、自在大方地展現自己。
台灣學校於每學期結束時，將受邀參與至少兩場文化相關活動，讓孩子們有機會在大型舞台上實際演出，將所學化為經驗，持續累積舞台自信。
誠摯邀請您加入台灣學校囡仔合唱團，一起用歌聲探索不同語言與文化的美好！
＊即使小朋友聽不懂台語或其他語言，也非常歡迎加入。課堂中將以英文輔助解釋歌詞內容，讓孩子們在快樂中學習、多語中成長，唱出全家都喜歡的歌曲。只要您願意給孩子一個站上舞台的機會，我們都非常歡迎您的加入。
[2/22-5/3 Sun 3:45-5:15p PT (No class on 4/5, 10 classes)]
🔸Tuition includes ingredient & material fees, only need to register the child(ren) if accompanying kid(s) under 18🔸
用台語講食材、做料理、學文化～ 是親子一起動手的課程，香氣滿滿、笑聲連連！
將台語學習融入料理活動，按(從)備料到煮食全程使用簡單實用的台語，「做中學、學中耍(玩)」，感受台灣的味和文化！
*只要對料理跟台語有興趣的朋友都歡迎報名，聽不懂台語的人也能參加，老師會用英文再解釋一次名詞，學會從食材開始學會煮出一道美味料理。浸水(沉浸)式學習, 英語輔助教學, 台語無輾轉免驚!
課程說明：
12歲以下須一位家長/大人陪同
12-18歲 鼓勵家長陪同
18歲以上 會當家己(自行)獨立上課
*當天若因故無法上課，可自行找朋友代替上課。
Children/adults will learn how to cook simple recipes while learning Taigi at the same time! This is a fun class for parents/grandparents and children to bond over cooking while practicing speaking Taigi.
*Immersion learning; No fluency requirement!
Under 12: at least one parent/adult required
12-18: one parent/adult chaperone encouraged
18+: self
*If unable to make a class, it's okay to have friends/family attend instead.
This is the "drop-in" option for those who can only make one or a few sessions. Please register at least the Thursday night BEFORE the class you're planning to attend, so we could prepare accordingly. 請佇上課前 ê 禮拜四報名!
[2/22-5/3 Sun 3:45-5:15p PT (No class on 4/5, 10 classes)]
🔸Tuition includes ingredient & material fees, only need to register the child(ren) if accompanying kid(s) under 18🔸
用台語講食材、做料理、學文化～ 是親子一起動手的課程，香氣滿滿、笑聲連連！
將台語學習融入料理活動，按(從)備料到煮食全程使用簡單實用的台語，「做中學、學中耍(玩)」，感受台灣的味和文化！
*只要對料理跟台語有興趣的朋友都歡迎報名，聽不懂台語的人也能參加，老師會用英文再解釋一次名詞，學會從食材開始學會煮出一道美味料理。浸水(沉浸)式學習, 英語輔助教學, 台語無輾轉免驚!
課程說明：
12歲以下須一位家長/大人陪同
12-18歲 鼓勵家長陪同
18歲以上 會當家己(自行)獨立上課
*若報名數量1 =1人份食材
Children/adults will learn how to cook simple recipes while learning Taigi at the same time! This is a fun class for parents/grandparents and children to bond over cooking while practicing speaking Taigi.
*Immersion learning; No fluency requirement!
Under 12: at least one parent/adult required
12-18: one parent/adult chaperone encouraged
18+: self
*If unable to make a class, it's okay to have friends/family attend instead.
[2/22-5/3 Sun 6:15-7:30pm PT (No class on 4/5, 10 classes)]
(Ages 14+) Focuses on phonics, grammar, and building vocabulary/phrases using "Short Takes: A Scene-based Taiwanese Vocabulary Builder from Bitesize Taiwanese" and visual slides (instructions in English).
著重於學習發音, 字母音標, 文法, 和認識字句 (英語授課).
Teacher: Patty Ho
[2/22-5/3 Sun 7:45-9:00pm PT (No class on 4/5, 10 classes)]
(Ages 14+) Continuation of BT1 using textbook "Short Takes: A Scene-based Taiwanese Vocabulary Builder from Bitesize Taiwanese" and visual slides (instructions in English).
繼續初級台語1的課程 (英語授課).
Teacher: Lōa Eng-hôa
[2/22-5/3 Sun 7:00-8:15pm PT (No class on 4/5, 10 classes)]
(Ages 14+) Continuation of BT2 using textbook "Short Takes: A Scene-based Taiwanese Vocabulary Builder from Bitesize Taiwanese" and visual slides (instructions in English).
繼續初級台語2的課程 (英語授課).
Teacher: Tīⁿ Têng-têng
[2/25-5/6 Wed 7-8:15pm PT (no class on 4/8, 10 classes)]
🔸Recommended for students who completed Beginner Taigi series or understand Taigi but are not yet comfortable in speaking on their own (unable to hold elementary level conversations)🔸
(Ages 14+) A structured course focusing on speaking practices and increasing vocabulary (instructions in English and Taigi)
著重於基礎對話練習及增加認識的字彙 (英語及台語授課討論)
[2/25-5/6 Wed 7-8:15pm PT (No class on 4/8, 10 classes)]
🔸Recommended for students who completed the Beginner Taigi series and/or can hold elementary conversations in Taigi🔸
(Ages 14+) This theme-based course is designed to help our intermediate learners, e.g., those who have completed the Beginner Tâi-gí series or are of equivalent proficiency, to improve fluency and vocabulary when making daily conversations Taigi. The teaching materials will be prepared by the instructor, and the instructions will be mainly in Taigi. (instructions mainly in Taigi 主要台語討論)
Teacher: 磅米芳阿華師 A-hôa
[2/23-5/4 Mon 7-8:30pm PT (no class on 4/13, 10 classes)]🔸6 students minimum🔸
(Ages 14+) 這是專為已經會聽講台語(可以基本對話)但是不識字不會台語文的學生設計的課程 (台語授課).
This course is for those who can understand Taigi at least conversationally but do not know how to read and write. (instructions in Taigi).
Teacher: Bêng-hàn Lûi
[2/27-5/8 Fri 7:15-8:45p PT (no class on 4/10,10 classes)]
Books (學生需自行購買或租借):
1.台灣：苦悶的歷史
2.想像的共同體
3.臺灣邊疆的治理與政治經濟（1600-1800）
4.解殖中國史
(Ages 14+) 以一起研讀跟台灣歷史有關的書籍為出發點來討論延伸與台灣歷史社會政治飲食各種議題 (書本及授課討論主要用華語交流 Book and class discussions mainly in Mandarin).
Teacher: Úi-pek Ong
Now hosted by Keng-lâm Su-Īⁿ (耕南書院}. Register for Keng-lâm Tha̍k-chheh-hōe directly at kenglamsuinn.org or tiny.cc/thak-chheh-hoe instead!
灣區知名Ya-Ting科學老師華語授課。
*Date: 3/15, 4/19, 5/17
*Time: 1:30-3:00 pm
*適合對象：2年級以上
*費用已包含學習材料費
*當天若因故無法上課，可自行找朋友代替上課，或領取材料包自行實驗，恕不補課。
*新生如有需要代訂實驗服，可另加$10由學校代購。
Lead the curious minds to scientific journey
小小的好奇心，大大的科學探險之旅．課程每個月將以主題式進行
PS:
小探險家和大探險家，課程內容一樣，只是根據小孩年級來分班，若有兄弟姐妹想要一起上，可斟酌擇一。
二年級學生可根據孩子上課穩定性和專注度來選擇適合的班級。
灣區知名Ya-Ting科學老師華語授課。
*Date: 3/15, 4/19, 5/17
*Time: 3:30-5:00 pm
*適合對象：Ｋ-2年級 （家長可一起上課）
*費用已包含學習材料費
*當天若因故無法上課，可自行找朋友代替上課，或領取材料包自行實驗，恕不補課。
*新生如有需要代訂實驗服，可另加$10由學校代購。
Lead the curious minds to scientific journey
小小的好奇心，大大的科學探險之旅．課程每個月將以主題式進行
PS:
小探險家和大探險家，課程內容一樣，只是根據小孩年級來分班，若有兄弟姐妹想要一起上，可斟酌擇一。
二年級學生可根據孩子上課穩定性和專注度來選擇適合的班級。
同時報名下列兩種課程享有優惠價格：
TS Youth Choir 囡仔合唱團 + Taigi Cooking 煮食學台語
2:30-3:30 Youth Choir 囡仔合唱團
3:45-5:15 Taigi Cooking 煮食學台語
Sign up for both courses above to receive a special bundle discount!
同時報名下列兩種課程享有優惠價格：
Youth Taigi Choir 囡仔合唱團 + The Little Science Explorers 小小科學探險家
2:30-3:30 Youth Taigi Choir 囡仔合唱團
3:30-5:00 The Little Science Explorers 小小科學探險家
Sign up for both courses above to receive a special bundle discount!
同時報名下列兩種課程享有優惠價格：
The Big Science Explorers 大大科學探險家 + Taigi Cooking 煮食學台語
1:30-3:00 The Big Science Explorers 大大科學探險家
3:45-5:15 Taigi Cooking 煮食學台語
Sign up for both courses above to receive a special bundle discount!
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