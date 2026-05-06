Chinese Class Fall 2026 Tuition and Fees

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About this event
Includes $265 tuition and a $50 registration fee.
(Parents who volunteer for a total of 4 hours will receive a $20 discount on next semester’s tuition as a thank you.)
Please complete payment by 6/27/2026, to finalize registration.
The first student’s full tuition is $315, which includes $265 tuition and a $50 registration fee. The second student from the same family receives a 10% discount on the $265 tuition. Thus, the second student’s full tuition is $288.5, which includes $238.5 tuition and a $50 registration fee.
(Parents who volunteer for a total of 4 hours will receive a $20 discount on next semester’s tuition as a thank you.)
Please complete payment by 6/27/2026, to finalize registration.
The first student’s full tuition is $315, which includes $265 tuition and a $50 registration fee.
The second student from the same family receives a 10% discount on the $265 tuition. Thus, the second student’s full tuition is $288.5, which includes $238.5 tuition and a $50 registration fee.
The third student is also $288.5, which includes $238.5 tuition and a $50 registration fee.
(Parents who volunteer for a total of 4 hours will receive a $20 discount on next semester’s tuition for one student as a thank you.)
Please complete payment by 6/27/2026, to finalize registration.
Includes $300 tuition and a $50 registration fee.
(Parents who volunteer for a total of 4 hours will receive a $20 discount on next semester’s tuition as a thank you.)
Please complete payment by 6/27/2026, to finalize registration.
Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
AP Materials includes updated textbook, online exercises, multiple practice tests, classwork, homework, and flashcards. Payment must be completed by July 26, 2026, to secure the group rate. If payment is made after July 26, please add the 'Book Fee After 7/26/2026' amount to your shopping cart.
For purchases made after July 26, please ensure you select the "After 7/26/2026" option and add it to your cart. Payment should ideally be completed by August 9. This ensures we have sufficient time to receive the materials before classes begin.
For purchases made after July 26, please ensure you select the "After 7/26/2026" option and add it to your cart. Payment should ideally be completed by August 9. This ensures we have sufficient time to receive the materials before classes begin.
For purchases made after July 26, please ensure you select the "After 7/26/2026" option and add it to your cart. Payment should ideally be completed by August 9. This ensures we have sufficient time to receive the materials before classes begin.
For purchases made after July 26, please ensure you select the "After 7/26/2026" option and add it to your cart. Payment should ideally be completed by August 9. This ensures we have sufficient time to receive the materials before classes begin.
For purchases made after July 26, please ensure you select the "After 7/26/2026" option and add it to your cart. Payment should ideally be completed by August 9. This ensures we have sufficient time to receive the materials before classes begin.
For purchases made after July 26, please ensure you select the "After 7/26/2026" option and add it to your cart. Payment should ideally be completed by August 9. This ensures we have sufficient time to receive the materials before classes begin.
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