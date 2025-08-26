Glenshire Elementary PTO

Fall 25 Enrichment

Learn to Crochet with Mrs. K
$130

Monday 8AM
*Please pay $25 materials fee directly to teacher

Swift Study Squad & Podcast
$125

Monday 8AM

Ceramics
$115

Monday 3:15PM or Friday 3:15PM
*Please pay $15 materials fee directly to teacher

Softball
$125

Monday 8AM

Truckee Sports Camp
$130

Tuesday 8AM

Crafting Magic
$125

Tuesday 3:15PM
*Please pay $15 materials fee directly to teacher

Spanish
$175

Level 1 (Tuesday 8AM) or Level 2 (Wednesday 8AM)

Bouldering
$115

Wednesday 8AM or Thursday 8AM

Let's Start Drumming
$125

Wednesday 8AM

Beginning Guitar
$140

Wednesday 8AM

We have a LIMITED number of guitars available for rent, sign up at the end of this list of classes.

Drama for Young Actors
$100

Payment for Wednesday 8AM

Vernon Wiley Photography Club
$115

Wednesday 3:15PM
*Please pay $10 camera insurance fee directly to teacher.

Kids Yoga
$130

Thursday 8AM

Ukulele
$125

Beginner (Thursday 8AM or Friday 8AM) or Advanced (Tuesday 8AM).

We have a LIMITED number of ukuleles available for rent, sign up at the end of this list of classes.

Sewing Circle
$125

Beginner (Friday 8AM) or Intermediate (Thursday 8AM)
*Please pay $15 materials fee directly to teacher

Lego Club
$115

Friday 8AM

Ukulele Rental - Small
$20

Please print and sign this contract and bring it in with you the first day of class:

https://tinyurl.com/GESInstrumentRentalAgreement

Ukulele Rental - Regular
$20

Please print and sign this contract and bring it in with you the first day of class:

https://tinyurl.com/GESInstrumentRentalAgreement

Guitar Rental - Right Handed
$20

Please print and sign this contract and bring it in with you the first day of class:

https://tinyurl.com/GESInstrumentRentalAgreement

Guitar Rental - Left-Handed
$20

Please print and sign this contract and bring it in with you the first day of class:

https://tinyurl.com/GESInstrumentRentalAgreement

