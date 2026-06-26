Logans Heroes Animal Rescue

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Logans Heroes Animal Rescue

About this event

Fall and Winter Fun Gift Card Bingo 2026

220 W 2nd St

Alburtis, PA 18011, USA

General Admission
$25

Get your tickets early for just $25 each, tickets available at the door for $30. Ticket includes 20 games. Extra boards and 4 special games will be available for purchase at the event. We will have lots of great raffle items too. This will be Gift Card Bingo with gift cards from local businesses and restaurants. Special game prizes includea Yeti Cool and Fire Pit! Buns on the Go will be there with great food for purchase. Alburtis Social Club will have drinks available for purchase. No outside food or beverages please.

Ticket at the door
$30

$30 ticket bought at the door day of event.

Add a donation for Logans Heroes Animal Rescue

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