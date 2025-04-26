CANCELLED Fall at the Fairgrounds Craft & Vendor Event

THIS MUST BE PURCHASED TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT. Each reservation ticket purchased is for one 8 foot spot. Tables and chairs are NOT included. The option to add on a table and electricity are below. You are welcome to bring your own 8 foot table or setup within the 8 foot spot with your own shelves/racks. **If you need to rent a table or need electricity please add those options below.** All fees are non-refundable as all proceeds go to After-Prom (Class of 2028)
Rent an 8 foot table
$15
Please add this option if you need to rent an 8 foot table for the Fall at the Fairgrounds event. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU ADD YOUR VENDOR SPOT TO HOLD YOUR SPOT. THIS IS JUST TO ADD A TABLE RENTAL. All fees are non-refundable as all proceeds go to After-Prom (Class of 2028)
Electricity
$15
Electricity is limited- please select this option if you will need electricity for the Fall at the Fairgrounds event. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU ADD YOUR VENDOR SPOT TO HOLD YOUR SPOT. THIS IS JUST TO ADD A ELECTRICITY. All fees are non-refundable as all proceeds go to After-Prom (Class of 2028)
