Fall Bliss' Auction After the Auction

You Deserve Beautiful Artwork of your Family





Those closest to you are the most precious things we have in this life. Celebrate them through one of a kind custom artwork created by nationally recognized portrait artists and PPA Master Photographers Ted & Rachel Linczak.





This certificate completely covers commission costs associated with an 11"x14” Legacy Portrait with full artistry. The session fees are also waived for both sessions. There is an hour long creation session in the camera room. Their creation session is treated as a full session and there is no limit to who can be included. When the artist’s selections are prepared, they return to the studio for an hour long projection session. The projection session is where clients view their portraits and collaborate with the artist on the elements of finishes, artistry, and how to make their portrait remarkable.





Applicable towards 11 x 14 Legacy Portrait only (our canvas print). Non-transferable. Only one gift certificate per session. Certificates can not be used in conjunction with other special promotions. Only one gift card can be used within 12 months.





Expires 6 months from date of receiving.





Visit Nuvo Portrait Art | Charleston Portrait Artist to learn more!





Value $1500

Generously donated by Nuvo Portrait Art