Hosted by

Blissful Dreams
Sales closed

Fall Bliss' Auction After the Auction

Pick-up location

935 Blissful Ln, Huger, SC 29450, USA

SOLD_ DO NOT BID Pair of Russell Houston Cowboy Golf Prints item
SOLD_ DO NOT BID Pair of Russell Houston Cowboy Golf Prints
$30

Starting bid

SOLD NO LONGER ACEPTING BIDS Before Happy Gilmore there was Russel Houston Cowboy Golf.

Russel's art work has been highlighted in Sports Illustrated and numerous international galleries.

This pair of Russell Houston cowboy golf prints "Chip Shot" and "End of Rope" measure 21 X 16 unframed, the prints are framed and doubled matted in neutral beige and pecan colored hardwood.


Value $350

Generously donated by Dave & Sue Snyder

Portrait
$20

Starting bid

Portrait painted by local artist Tara Keller.


Acrylic on Canvas 16" x 24"


Value $100


Generously donated by the artist


Coastal Landscape
$30

Starting bid

Coastal Landscape painted by local artist Tara Keller.


Acrylic on wood and framed 6" x 30"


Value $150


Generously donated by the artist

SOLD DO NOT BID Four (4) Tickets to Boone Hall Plantation item
SOLD DO NOT BID Four (4) Tickets to Boone Hall Plantation
$50

Starting bid

SOLD DO NOT BID

Basket includes four tickets to Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens. Spend a day soaking in some of Charleston's rich history. Boone Hall the sight of many Hollywood set locations, including The Notebook, North and South, Alex Haley's Queen, and Scarlett.


Tickets include a house tour, property tractor, Gullah history culture, slave history presentation, and garden tour. Value $120

Portrait Session with 11"X14" Canvas Print
$200

Starting bid

You Deserve Beautiful Artwork of your Family


Those closest to you are the most precious things we have in this life. Celebrate them through one of a kind custom artwork created by nationally recognized portrait artists and PPA Master Photographers Ted & Rachel Linczak.


This certificate completely covers commission costs associated with an 11"x14” Legacy Portrait with full artistry. The session fees are also waived for both sessions. There is an hour long creation session in the camera room. Their creation session is treated as a full session and there is no limit to who can be included. When the artist’s selections are prepared, they return to the studio for an hour long projection session. The projection session is where clients view their portraits and collaborate with the artist on the elements of finishes, artistry, and how to make their portrait remarkable.


Applicable towards 11 x 14 Legacy Portrait only (our canvas print). Non-transferable. Only one gift certificate per session. Certificates can not be used in conjunction with other special promotions. Only one gift card can be used within 12 months.


Expires 6 months from date of receiving.


Visit Nuvo Portrait Art | Charleston Portrait Artist to learn more!


Value $1500

Generously donated by Nuvo Portrait Art

SOLD DO NOT BID! Coca Cola Corn Hole-Easy Store and Travel item
SOLD DO NOT BID! Coca Cola Corn Hole-Easy Store and Travel
$30

Starting bid

SOLD! NO FURTHER BIDS PLEASE



2 Wooden Can Shaped Game Boards that hinge together and latch for easy transport. Boards Hinged and Latched in Transport Mode Measures: 37" L x 4. 625" W x 19" H

  • Carrying Handles and Folding Legs
  • Each Board in Game Mode Measures: 37" L x 19" W x 10. 5" H
  • 8 Bean Bags: 4 Red Bean Bags and 4 White Bean Bags
  • Bag Dimensions: 5. 5" L x 5. 5" W x 0. 625" H. Bag Weight: 450g

Value $110

Generously donated by Lana Gonzalez

SOLD DO NOT BID Starbucks Christmas Gift Basket item
SOLD DO NOT BID Starbucks Christmas Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

SOLD DO NOT BID

Get a jump on your holiday shopping!


Basket includes:

* 1 lb. of Starbucks Christmas Blend whole bean coffee. Sumatran beans with notes of spiced chocolate and spruce.

*5 Insulated drink tumblers

1 frape or smoothie cup

1 red steel tumbler

1 holiday themed tumbler with straw lid

1 cracked ice textured tumbler

1 peppermint swirl plastic tumbler


Value: $140


Generously donated by Starbucks Mill Creek location



Sketchbook to Starbucks-Shade's African Prints item
Sketchbook to Starbucks-Shade's African Prints
$30

Starting bid

Akanbi Shade, who is second-generation Nigerian American, grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area in a home filled with colorful textiles and patterns.


The Sketchbook to Starbucks Shade's African Prints gift basket includes:

  • 1 lb of Pike Medium Roast whole bean coffee with hints of cocoa & praline
  • 1 Berber Diamond, 24oz plastic cold cup
  • 1 Batik Beads, 24oz stainless steel cold cup
  • 1 Kente Stripe, 12o ceramic tumbler
  • 1 24oz Starbucks plastic water bottle

Value $100

Generously donated by Starbucks Mill Creek location

Views on the Veranda Starbucks Gift Basket item
Views on the Veranda Starbucks Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

The Views on the Veranda Starbucks Gift Basket includes:

  • 1 lb of Whole bean Veranda Blend light roast with notes of toasted malt & milk chocolate
  • 2 24 oz cold tumblers (one quilted gold & one holographic.
  • 1 24oz sip or straw hot or cold tumbler
  • 1 160z 30th anniversary diamond textured Frappuccino cup


Value $110

Generously donated by Starbucks Mill Creek location

Horsin' Around item
Horsin' Around
$15

Starting bid

Have fun horsing around playing with these horses and crafts.


Basket includes:

  • 2 hand painted collector horses
  • 1 Horse coloring book
  • 1 hose coloring and sticker book
  • Crayola crayons and markers


Value $40


Horses lovingly made by Carrie Lynn Newton and books donated by the Spivey Family


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!