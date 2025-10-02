Fall Bliss' Auction After the Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
SOLD NO LONGER ACEPTING BIDS Before Happy Gilmore there was Russel Houston Cowboy Golf.
Russel's art work has been highlighted in Sports Illustrated and numerous international galleries.
This pair of Russell Houston cowboy golf prints "Chip Shot" and "End of Rope" measure 21 X 16 unframed, the prints are framed and doubled matted in neutral beige and pecan colored hardwood.
Value $350
Generously donated by Dave & Sue Snyder
Starting bid
Portrait painted by local artist Tara Keller.
Acrylic on Canvas 16" x 24"
Value $100
Generously donated by the artist
Starting bid
Coastal Landscape painted by local artist Tara Keller.
Acrylic on wood and framed 6" x 30"
Value $150
Generously donated by the artist
Starting bid
SOLD DO NOT BID
Basket includes four tickets to Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens. Spend a day soaking in some of Charleston's rich history. Boone Hall the sight of many Hollywood set locations, including The Notebook, North and South, Alex Haley's Queen, and Scarlett.
Tickets include a house tour, property tractor, Gullah history culture, slave history presentation, and garden tour. Value $120
Starting bid
You Deserve Beautiful Artwork of your Family
Those closest to you are the most precious things we have in this life. Celebrate them through one of a kind custom artwork created by nationally recognized portrait artists and PPA Master Photographers Ted & Rachel Linczak.
This certificate completely covers commission costs associated with an 11"x14” Legacy Portrait with full artistry. The session fees are also waived for both sessions. There is an hour long creation session in the camera room. Their creation session is treated as a full session and there is no limit to who can be included. When the artist’s selections are prepared, they return to the studio for an hour long projection session. The projection session is where clients view their portraits and collaborate with the artist on the elements of finishes, artistry, and how to make their portrait remarkable.
Applicable towards 11 x 14 Legacy Portrait only (our canvas print). Non-transferable. Only one gift certificate per session. Certificates can not be used in conjunction with other special promotions. Only one gift card can be used within 12 months.
Expires 6 months from date of receiving.
Visit Nuvo Portrait Art | Charleston Portrait Artist to learn more!
Value $1500
Generously donated by Nuvo Portrait Art
Starting bid
SOLD! NO FURTHER BIDS PLEASE
2 Wooden Can Shaped Game Boards that hinge together and latch for easy transport. Boards Hinged and Latched in Transport Mode Measures: 37" L x 4. 625" W x 19" H
Value $110
Generously donated by Lana Gonzalez
Starting bid
SOLD DO NOT BID
Get a jump on your holiday shopping!
Basket includes:
* 1 lb. of Starbucks Christmas Blend whole bean coffee. Sumatran beans with notes of spiced chocolate and spruce.
*5 Insulated drink tumblers
1 frape or smoothie cup
1 red steel tumbler
1 holiday themed tumbler with straw lid
1 cracked ice textured tumbler
1 peppermint swirl plastic tumbler
Value: $140
Generously donated by Starbucks Mill Creek location
Starting bid
Akanbi Shade, who is second-generation Nigerian American, grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area in a home filled with colorful textiles and patterns.
The Sketchbook to Starbucks Shade's African Prints gift basket includes:
Value $100
Generously donated by Starbucks Mill Creek location
Starting bid
The Views on the Veranda Starbucks Gift Basket includes:
Value $110
Generously donated by Starbucks Mill Creek location
Starting bid
Have fun horsing around playing with these horses and crafts.
Basket includes:
Value $40
Horses lovingly made by Carrie Lynn Newton and books donated by the Spivey Family
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!