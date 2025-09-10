Fall Break Camp 2025

Monday item
Monday item
Monday item
Monday
$70

Monday, Nov. 24
Bring an apron and roll up your sleeves as we will be preparing the most delicious fall treats. After lunch we will head out to Ramona for Persimmon picking!
9:00-3:00pm

Sibling Monday item
Sibling Monday
$60

Monday, Nov. 24
Bring an apron and roll up your sleeves as we will be preparing the most delicious fall treats. After lunch we will head out to Ramona for Persimmon picking!
9:00-3:00pm

Counselor in Training - Monday item
Counselor in Training - Monday
$35

7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.

Hot Lunch Monday (optional) item
Hot Lunch Monday (optional)
$8

Delicious pizza bagels with cut up fruit and veggies.

Early Care - Monday item
Early Care - Monday
$10

8:00-9:00 at North County Mall

Aftercare Monday (optional) item
Aftercare Monday (optional)
$15

Pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00 at North County Mall.

Bus to Camp - Monday item
Bus to Camp - Monday
$1

Bus will leave from 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 8:45am.

Bus to Poway - Monday item
Bus to Poway - Monday
$1

Campers will be dropped off at 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 3:15pm.

Tuesday item
Tuesday
$70

Tuesday, Nov. 25
Enjoy an amazing day with friends at CGI as we explore and play at My Ninja Factory.
9:00-3:00pm

Sibling Tuesday item
Sibling Tuesday
$60

Tuesday, Nov. 25
Enjoy an amazing day with friends at CGI as we explore and play at My Ninja Factory.
9:00-3:00pm

Counselor In Training - Tuesday item
Counselor In Training - Tuesday
$35

7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.

Hot Lunch Tuesday (optional) item
Hot Lunch Tuesday (optional)
$8

Chicken Nuggets with Rice and Steamed Veggies

Early Care - Tuesday item
Early Care - Tuesday
$10

8:00-9:00am at North County Mall.

Aftercare Tuesday (optional) item
Aftercare Tuesday (optional)
$15

Pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00pm from North County Mall.

Bus to camp - Tuesday item
Bus to camp - Tuesday
$1

Leaves 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 8:45am.

Bus to Poway - Tuesday item
Bus to Poway - Tuesday
$1

Campers will arrive at 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 3:15pm.

Wednesday item
Wednesday
$70

Wednesday, Nov. 26
Enjoy an amazing day with friends at CGI as we get close to nature at San Deiguito Park.
9:00-3:00pm

Sibling Wednesday item
Sibling Wednesday
$60

Wednesday, Nov. 26
Enjoy an amazing day with friends at CGI as we get close to nature at San Dieguito Park.
9:00-3:00pm

Counselor In Training - Wednesday item
Counselor In Training - Wednesday
$35

7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.

Hot Lunch Wednesday (optional) item
Hot Lunch Wednesday (optional)
$8

Yummy Hot Dogs, French fries & fruit

Early care - Wednesday item
Early care - Wednesday
$10

8:00-9:00am at North County Mall.

Aftercare Wednesday (optional) item
Aftercare Wednesday (optional)
$15

You can choose to pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.

Bus to camp - Wednesday item
Bus to camp - Wednesday
$1

Bus leaves from 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 8:45am.

Bus to Poway - Wednesday item
Bus to Poway - Wednesday
$1

Campers will arrive at 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 3:15pm.

