Fall Break Camp 2025

Monday, Nov. 24
Bring an apron and roll up your sleeves as we will be preparing the most delicious fall treats. After lunch we will head out to Ramona for Persimmon picking!
9:00-3:00pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Delicious pizza bagels with cut up fruit and veggies.
8:00-9:00 at North County Mall
Pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00 at North County Mall.
Bus will leave from 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 8:45am.
Campers will be dropped off at 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 3:15pm.
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Enjoy an amazing day with friends at CGI as we explore and play at My Ninja Factory.
9:00-3:00pm
Chicken Nuggets with Rice and Steamed Veggies
8:00-9:00am at North County Mall.
Pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00pm from North County Mall.
Leaves 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 8:45am.
Campers will arrive at 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 3:15pm.
Wednesday, Nov. 26
Enjoy an amazing day with friends at CGI as we get close to nature at San Deiguito Park.
9:00-3:00pm
Yummy Hot Dogs, French fries & fruit
8:00-9:00am at North County Mall.
You can choose to pickup your child/ren between 3:00-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.
Bus leaves from 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 8:45am.
Campers will arrive at 17210 Bernardo Center Drive at 3:15pm.
$
