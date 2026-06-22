Santa Claus and a family pose with a festive fall brunch spread in the foreground, while autumn leaves and holiday decorations frame the background advertising the Cairo-Durham Rotary Club's Fall Brunch fundraiser.
Cairo-Durham Rotary Club

Hosted by

Cairo-Durham Rotary Club

About this event

Fall Brunch & Photos with Santa

628 Main St

Cairo, NY 12413, USA

Adult Full Breakfast Plate
$15

Includes one full breakfast plate with eggs, pancakes, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, coffee, and juice.


Photos with Santa are included with your event admission. Families are welcome to take their own pictures

Child Full Breakfast Plate (Age 5 - 12)
$5

Includes one full breakfast plate with eggs, pancakes, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, and juice.


Photos with Santa are included with your event admission. Families are welcome to take their own pictures

Child Full Breakfast Plate (Age 4 and Under)
Free

Includes one full breakfast plate with eggs, pancakes, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, and juice.


Photos with Santa are included with your event admission. Families are welcome to take their own pictures

Family Breakfast Package
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes breakfast admission for two adults and up to three children ages 5–12. Children age 4 and under attend free. Photos with Santa are included.

Add a donation for Cairo-Durham Rotary Club

$

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