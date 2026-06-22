Fall Brunch & Photos with Santa

About this event
Includes one full breakfast plate with eggs, pancakes, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, coffee, and juice.
Photos with Santa are included with your event admission. Families are welcome to take their own pictures
Includes one full breakfast plate with eggs, pancakes, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, and juice.
Photos with Santa are included with your event admission. Families are welcome to take their own pictures
Includes one full breakfast plate with eggs, pancakes, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, and juice.
Photos with Santa are included with your event admission. Families are welcome to take their own pictures
Includes breakfast admission for two adults and up to three children ages 5–12. Children age 4 and under attend free. Photos with Santa are included.
$
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