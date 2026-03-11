GSMIDTN SU#104

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GSMIDTN SU#104

About this event

Prepared & Powerful

Provided with registration

Girl Scout FULL weekend (Cabin)
$40

2 overnight stays on Friday (28th) and Saturday (29th) in a cabin, s'mores Friday night, a full-day activity schedule, Saturday night dinner, Sunday morning activities, and a custom Camporee patch.

Girl Scout FULL weekend (Adventure Tent)
$40

2 overnight stays on Friday (28th) and Saturday (29th) in a cabin, s'mores Friday night, a full-day activity schedule, Saturday night dinner, Sunday morning activities, and a custom Camporee patch.

Adult Volunteer FULL weekend (Cabin)
$25

2 overnight stays on Friday(28th) and Saturday(29th) in a Cabin, s'mores Friday night, and Saturday night dinner.


Must be a registered and background-checked member.

Adventure Volunteer FULL weekend (Adventure Tent)
$25

2 overnight stays on Friday (28th) and Saturday (29th) in an Adventure Tent, s'mores Friday night, and Saturday night dinner.


Must be a registered and background-checked member.

Girl Scout Saturday ONLY
$30

These tickets will become available on 7/1/2026.


Full day of Saturday(29th) activity schedule, Saturday night dinner, and a custom Camporee patch.

Adult Volunteer Saturday ONLY
$15

These tickets will become available on 7/1/2026.


Assisting with sessions on Saturday (29th) and dinner for the evening.


Must be a registered and background-checked member.

Custom Camporee Patch ADD ON FOR ADULTS
$3

Are you an adult volunteer who would also like a Camporee patch? Please add it here

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