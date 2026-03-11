Prepared & Powerful

About this event
2 overnight stays on Friday (28th) and Saturday (29th) in a cabin, s'mores Friday night, a full-day activity schedule, Saturday night dinner, Sunday morning activities, and a custom Camporee patch.
2 overnight stays on Friday (28th) and Saturday (29th) in a cabin, s'mores Friday night, a full-day activity schedule, Saturday night dinner, Sunday morning activities, and a custom Camporee patch.
2 overnight stays on Friday(28th) and Saturday(29th) in a Cabin, s'mores Friday night, and Saturday night dinner.
Must be a registered and background-checked member.
2 overnight stays on Friday (28th) and Saturday (29th) in an Adventure Tent, s'mores Friday night, and Saturday night dinner.
Must be a registered and background-checked member.
These tickets will become available on 7/1/2026.
Full day of Saturday(29th) activity schedule, Saturday night dinner, and a custom Camporee patch.
These tickets will become available on 7/1/2026.
Assisting with sessions on Saturday (29th) and dinner for the evening.
Must be a registered and background-checked member.
Are you an adult volunteer who would also like a Camporee patch? Please add it here
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