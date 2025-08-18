Fall Carnival Playground Fundraiser @North Fremont High School

3581 E 1300 Rd N

Ashton, ID 83420, USA

Individual Tickets
$1

Tickets are needed to play games (over 30 games) and go on the inflatables and mechanical bull...tickets needed differ per game. it ranges from 1-5 tickets per game.

Physical tickets can be picked up the night of the event!

Raffle Tickets
$5

You could win any of these:


2 Night Stay at Sawtelle Mountain Resort


8hr 2 seater Snowmachine Rental at High Mountain Adventures


$100 to Addi & Co Hair&Nails


HG Lumber Goodie Basket!


White Pine Spa Basket!


Superposition Hats


Island Park Souvenir T-shirt and big foot stuffy basket


and more baskets coming!





$

