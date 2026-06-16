Annual Program Class Registration

About this event
Once per week class, Sept-May.
Once per week class, Sept-May. After initial payment is made at registration, you will be emailed autopayment information.
Once per week class, Sept-Dec.
Once per week class, Sept-Dec. After initial payment is made at registration, you will be emailed autopayment information.
Before or after registering, participants are required to submit voucher to us via email.
Before or after registering, participants are required to fill out our scholarship application in full.
Before or after registering, participants are required to fill out our scholarship application in full.
$
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