Royal Stage Christian Performing Arts

Hosted by

Royal Stage Christian Performing Arts

About this event

Annual Program Class Registration

1000 Sunrise Ave

Roseville, CA 95661, USA

Full Season (Sept-May)
$450

Once per week class, Sept-May.

Full Season (Monthly payment)
$50

Once per week class, Sept-May. After initial payment is made at registration, you will be emailed autopayment information.

Fall Session Only (12 weeks)
$180

Once per week class, Sept-Dec.

Fall Session Only (Monthly payment)
$45

Once per week class, Sept-Dec. After initial payment is made at registration, you will be emailed autopayment information.

One Class
$18
Homeschool charter or other voucher
Free

Before or after registering, participants are required to submit voucher to us via email.

Pay-What-You-Can Scholarship - Fall Session
Pay what you can

Before or after registering, participants are required to fill out our scholarship application in full.

Pay-What-You-Can Scholarship - Full Season
Pay what you can

Before or after registering, participants are required to fill out our scholarship application in full.

Add a donation for Royal Stage Christian Performing Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!