Fall Conference 2025 Sponsorships

• Package includes (1) one complimentary registration to Fall Conference. • (1) One full-page ad in our program. • Recognition on both Pacific Northwest Region and Eugene Chapter websites. • Promotional signage throughout the event (banners provided by sponsor). • Vendor table / space for promotional items and sponsor materials.

• Package includes (1) one complimentary registration to Fall Conference. • (1) One full-page ad in our program. • Recognition on both Pacific Northwest Region and Eugene Chapter websites. • Promotional signage throughout the event (banners provided by sponsor). • Vendor table / space for promotional items and sponsor materials.

More details...