Fall Conference 2025 Sponsorships

1000 Valley River Way

Eugene, OR 97401, USA

Emerald Valley
$2,000
• Package includes (1) one complimentary registration to Fall Conference. • (1) One full-page ad in our program. • Recognition on both Pacific Northwest Region and Eugene Chapter websites. • Promotional signage throughout the event (banners provided by sponsor). • Vendor table / space for promotional items and sponsor materials.
Trailblazer
$1,000
• Package includes (1/2) half page ad in our program. • Recognition on both Pacific Northwest Region and Eugene Chapter websites. • Promotional signage throughout the event (banners provided by sponsor). • Vendor table / space for promotional items and sponsor materials.
Winding River
$750
• Package includes (1/4) quarter page ad in our program. • Recognition on both Pacific Northwest Region and Eugene Chapter websites. • Promotional signage throughout the event (banners provided by sponsor). • Vendor table / space for promotional items and sponsor materials.
Mountain Falls
$500
• Package includes a business card size ad in program. • Recognition on both Pacific Northwest Region and Eugene Chapter websites. • Promotional signage throughout the event (banners provided by sponsor).
Lakeshore - Coffee Bar
$500
Includes recognition on region website & promotional signage at station. • Coffee Bar Sponsor - Recognition as “Coffee Bar Sponsor”.
Lakeshore - Snack Bar
$500
Includes recognition on region website & promotional signage at station. • Snack Bar Sponsor - Recognition as “Snack Bar Sponsor”.
Lakeshore - Swag Bags
$500
Includes recognition on region website & promotional signage and logo on swag item. • Swag Bag Sponsor - Recognition as “Swag Bag Sponsor” and opportunity to contribute promotional items for the swag bag.
Lakeshore - Hospitality Suite
$500
Includes recognition on region website & promotional signage. • Hospitality Suite Sponsor - Recognition as “Hospitality Suite Sponsor”.
Timber
$250
• Recognition on both Pacific Northwest Region and Eugene Chapter websites. • Promotional signage throughout the event (banners provided by sponsor).
ADVERTISING - Full Page
$450
Full page ad in program booklet.
ADVERTISING - Half Page
$300
½ page ad in program booklet
ADVERTISING - Quarter Page
$175
¼ page ad in program booklet
ADVERTISING - Business Card
$50
Business card size ad in program booklet

