North Stelton AME Church

North Stelton AME Church

Fall Convocation - Bus

123 Craig Ave

Piscataway, NJ 08854, USA

Thursday - Transportation
$25

Thursday - Round-trip transportation from North Stelton AME Church in Piscataway, NJ to Greater Allen Cathedral in Queens, New York.

Friday - Transportation
$25

Friday - Round-trip transportation from North Stelton AME Church in Piscataway, NJ to Greater Allen Cathedral in Queens, New York.

Saturday - Transportation
$25

Saturday - Round-trip transportation from North Stelton AME Church in Piscataway, NJ to Greater Allen Cathedral in Queens, New York.

