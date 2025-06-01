Fall CPP Study Group

Registers for all sessions as a participant who is intending on taking the CPP or FPC test during the fall exam window.
Registers for all sessions as a participant who is intending on taking the CPP or FPC test during the fall exam window.
CPP/FPC Participant
$150
Registers for all sessions as a participant who is attending for RCHs.
Registers for all sessions as a participant who is attending for RCHs.
CPP Study Group Presenter
$150
Registers for all sessions as a participant who is attending for RCHs AND presenting at least 1 chapter. MUST HAVE PRIOR AUTHORIZATION from Andrea Moya before registering. You will put your discount code to override the fee at time of payment.
Registers for all sessions as a participant who is attending for RCHs AND presenting at least 1 chapter. MUST HAVE PRIOR AUTHORIZATION from Andrea Moya before registering. You will put your discount code to override the fee at time of payment.
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