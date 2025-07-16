Fall Craft & Vendor Event

Williamstown, NJ 08094, USA
Space provided is approximately 10 feet wide x 10 feet deep. You provide your own tables, chairs and displays for this event.
Double Space. Space provided is approximately 20 feet wide x 8 feet deep. You provide your own tables, chairs and displays for this event. Can only be purchased by one vendor, double spaces cannot be shared.
Add on to a single or double space ticket that will give you access to an electrical outlet for the duration of the event.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing