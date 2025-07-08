Fall Craft Fair Vendor signup

This vendor spot is for a 12x10 or 10x12 dimension located in the outside pavilion. The pavilion is fully covered, a tent will not be necessary. Some tables and chairs are available on a first come first serve basis.
This vendor spot is for a 8x10 or 10x8 dimension located in the outside pavilion. The pavilion is fully covered, a tent will not be necessary. Some tables and chairs are available on a first come first serve basis.
This vendor spot is for an 8x8 single booth located inside of the main building. A tent will not be needing for this booth spot. Some tables and chairs are available on a first come first serve basis.
This vendor spot is for food trucks only, in place of a vendor fee we're requesting 20% of proceeds as donation. This spot will be located in the American Legion outdoor space.
This vendor spot is for a 10x10 single booth space located in the grass area, beside the outdoor pavilion. This is not a covered space, you may choose to bring a tent up to 10x10. Some tables and chairs are available on a first come first serve basis.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!