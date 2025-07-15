West Virginia Master Gardener Association

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West Virginia Master Gardener Association

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CANCELLED PCMG presents Harvest Hootenanny @ Camp Virgil Tate

1400 Co Rte 7/3

Charleston, WV 25312, USA

Saturday Workshops
$55

Grants entry to Saturday workshops, including lunch, snacks, light dinner and FOOTMAD dance.

Farm-to-Table Dinner Friday Evening
$75

Includes dinner and Star Party with the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society!

Saturday Workshops - One kid
$20

Keep your kids busy so you can focus on the workshops! Kid's activities with WVU Vetted Volunteers!

Saturday Workshops - Two or more kids
$15

Keep your kids busy so you can focus on the workshops! Kid's activities with WVU Vetted Volunteers!

Conference Package - Limited Quantity!
$400

Includes two nights stay in the lodge; two Farm to Table dinner tickets and two tickets for Saturday events.

Lunch Only - Volunteers
$30

For volunteers NOT working the whole day.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!