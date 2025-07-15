CANCELLED PCMG presents Harvest Hootenanny @ Camp Virgil Tate

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$
Grants entry to Saturday workshops, including lunch, snacks, light dinner and FOOTMAD dance.
Includes dinner and Star Party with the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society!
Keep your kids busy so you can focus on the workshops! Kid's activities with WVU Vetted Volunteers!
Keep your kids busy so you can focus on the workshops! Kid's activities with WVU Vetted Volunteers!
Includes two nights stay in the lodge; two Farm to Table dinner tickets and two tickets for Saturday events.
For volunteers NOT working the whole day.
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